The Browns have the perfect spot for KC Concepcion’s first TD

The wait is over. The Cleveland Browns finally know their schedule for the 2026 NFL season, and with a plethora of young talent set to take the field for the first time, expectations and excitement are at an all-time high in Northeast Ohio.

Of course, plenty of that has to do with star rookie KC Concepcion. The Browns needed a playmaking wide receiver, and they took an explosive pass catcher out of Texas A&M to bring some excitement to Berea.

Some rookies need more time to get it together, but as a first-round pick, new head coach Todd Monken will certainly get Concepcion involved early in his debut. That's why it wouldn't be much of a surprise to watch him find paydirt as early as Week 1 against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

KC Concepcion could make an immediate impact against Jacksonville’s vulnerable secondary in Week 1

The Jaguars invested heavily in Travis Hunter to help solve their years-long struggles at cornerback, but Jacksonville's secondary still struggled even when he was healthy. Now, after missing most of his rookie season, he might be in for a rough awakening when he tries to keep up with the speedy Concepcion on the open field.

Liam Coen's team ranked 21st in pass defense last season, giving up 218.1 passing yards per game. They weren't much better at defending the end zone from the pass, as their 25 pass TD allowed ranked 19th.

Of course, the Browns' quarterback situation raises major questions. Whether it's Deshaun Watson or Shedeur Sanders, whoever is out there doesn't offer many guarantees. That said, Monken knows how to adapt to his personnel, and he should be able to put the quarterback in a position to succeed, especially with a revamped offensive line.

Concepcion needs to solve his issues with drops, and, like all rookies, he might go through some growing pains; the fans must be patient, and the experience might be a bit of a rollercoaster. Still, he's a big play waiting to happen. With Monken moving him all around the offense and potentially giving him touches on jet sweeps, he should have more than enough opportunities and ways to hurt the Jaguars' rather average defense.

It's the dawn of a new era in Cleveland, and the rookie will look to set the tone after two disappointing seasons. It would only be fitting to watch Concepcion score the Browns' first touchdown of 2026 in Week 1.