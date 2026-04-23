Nick Saban details a Kadyn Proctor red flag that will leave Browns fans terrified

The 2026 NFL Draft is almost here, with the first round kicking off on Thursday night, April 23. In that first round, the Cleveland Browns are currently set with two first-round picks: No. 6 and No. 24. Cleveland is one of the great mysteries of the draft. Analysts have had a hard time predicting who the team will draft, but the franchise has been connected to several players at both picks.

One of those players is offensive lineman Kadyn Proctor. The Alabama tackle has impressive size and athleticism, but he is considered one of the most polarizing players in the draft. The reason is that he has a very promising set of tools, but he also has some concerns that teams fear could keep him from fulfilling his potential.

Proctor’s former head coach, the legendary Nick Saban, appeared on The Pat McAfee Show on Wednesday, and was honest about the good and bad of the lineman. Saban raved about how talented Proctor is, highlighting his size, physicality, strength, feet, and movement abilities. However, the former Alabama coach admitted that there are concerns about the lineman when he isn’t in the team’s building.

Saban made sure to explain that Proctor isn’t a bad person, and that the concerns aren’t about him getting in trouble. Instead, it’s about the lineman’s discipline to do what’s necessary to have his body ready to play.

"People look for reasons not to draft guys..



Kadyn Proctor is so talented and he can move..



I think he's gonna be a really good player in the NFL" ~ Coach Saban #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/H3SsCyRhDX — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) April 22, 2026

Nick Saban praises Kadyn Proctor‘s talent but acknowledges fitness concerns

The legendary coach explained that Proctor will do whatever he’s asked when in the building, but says when the lineman isn’t in the building, he might get a little overweight and not show up in the best shape. Ultimately, Saban said Proctor isn’t a self-starter who’s going to come to camp in phenomenal shape, but also argued that this is a manageable issue for any team willing to bet on his talent.

Browns fans definitely wouldn’t want Cleveland to be the team to take that gamble after hearing that. The Browns have seen too many similarly profiled linemen not work out in Cleveland for fans to be excited about going down that path again. Whether the team selects Proctor at No. 6 or No. 24, fans will have their reservations.

It’s fair to ask why Saban would reveal that publicly about one of his former players on the eve of the draft, but the retired head coach probably isn’t saying anything that he hasn’t already shared with teams. Any team considering drafting Proctor are well aware of the good and the bad surrounding him.

The lineman is only 20 years old, so this could simply be a maturity issue. Considering his talent, teams like the Browns must decide if they have the culture that can develop Proctor into a year-round pro.