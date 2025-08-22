No-brainer running back trade package is too good for Browns to refuse

We just found out that the Cleveland Browns are attempting to make some calls and trade for a running back. This news is fairly notable considering the situation going on with rookie Quinshon Judkins at the moment.

So, if the Browns are buyers, who could they look at to sell? There are a few teams who could look to put a running back on the trade block before roster cuts, but there is one genuinely intriguing situation that the Browns should look at: the Jacksonville Jaguars.

In this year's draft, the Jaguars drafted Bhayshul Tuten in the fourth round and first-year head coach Liam Coen loves him some speed. That, for one, is what Tuten brings to Jacksonville. But, he's still likely no. 3 on the depth chart. So, making a move might make sense.

The Browns should check the temperature on a Travis Etienne trade

To be truthful, the Browns should check in on multiple Jaguars running backs. But, Travis Etienne makes the most logical sense to start with. He is entering the last year of his contract and, although he brings the speed and agility that Coen likes along with Tuten, Etienne wasn't drafted by this coaching staff. Therefore, the signs of Etienne's impending divorce with the Jaguars continue to pop up.

Tank Bigsby could also be worth checking in on for that very reason, because Coen did not draft him either. I could see a world where the Jaguars keep Tuten, let Etienne walk (or trade him) and also either demote Bigsby or trade him after the season, too. Then, Coen would go get himself another back to compliment Tuten.

Regardless, if the Browns could toss a sixth rounder to Jacksonville for either one of them (Etienne or Bigsby) then they should pull the trigger. We are not sure how long Judkins will be without a contract, or what will happen from the league's discipline.

That leaves Jerome Ford, who is fine, but not anything top-tier, and rookie Dylan Sampson. Most Browns fans would agree that Sampson is eventually going to supplant Ford (as would Judkins if he was on the field). While I love Sampson and think he is going to carve out a nice role either way, giving him a year of complimentary work next to Etienne might be the ticket.

From the Jaguars' perspective, this makes sense because there is no sign of them keeping Etienne past this season. Not only that, but they are very unlikely to be competing for a serious playoff spot -- and they've got to know that.