One expectation for every Browns 2026 draft pick entering Year 1

Super Bowl, Super Browns! OK, that is a bit of a stretch, considering the Cleveland Browns are coming off a 5-12 record for the 2025 season. Watching Cleveland’s offense was an adventure, to put it positively.

Those things aside, the Browns may have done just about as well as fans could’ve asked for in the 2026 NFL Draft last week, and that seems to have people buzzing.

Cleveland landed what could be four big-time contributors to start off the draft in Spencer Fano, KC Concepcion, Denzel Boston and Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, and there were a few other intriguing picks from there as well.

So, without further ado, let's lay out one realistic scenario for each of Cleveland’s draft picks in their rookie year.

What each Browns rookie could realistically bring to the table in 2026

Spencer Fano looks like the franchise left tackle the Browns have been searching for

Fano was a player the Browns were often mocked to take throughout the pre-draft process, and for good reason. He’s one of (if not the best) tackle prospects in the 2026 class and could be viable at all offensive line positions if needed.

With Fano’s athleticism and overall dexterity in both the pass and run game, it will be exciting to see him establish himself as a bookend left tackle. The Browns have been in need of that type of consistent performer and franchise pillar at that spot for some time post-Joe Thomas, and in Fano, they should have it.

There will probably be rookie moments here and there, but Fano should hit the ground running and move people.

KC Concepcion could emerge as the Browns’ true go-to target

Concepcion has to fix the drop issues that lingered for him in college at N.C. State and then Texas A&M, but there’s plenty of reason to believe he can right those wrongs and establish himself as Cleveland’s clear top target at wideout. There’s plenty to love about Concepcion’s skill set as a polished route runner, a factor at all levels in the pass game, and even potential return ace.

In addition to those attributes, Concepcion’s explosion, speed, and vision could very well make him Cleveland’s go-to wideout this season and for years to come.

He had 71 touches for 994 yards, and 10 touchdowns from scrimmage last season at Texas A&M, and had 25 punt returns for 456 yards, to go with two touchdowns. This kid will bring plenty of electricity to Cleveland.

Denzel Boston could be a sure-handed outside threat and red zone weapon

Boston isn’t likely to have the target share of Concepcion, as he’ll probably be eased into his role more than Concepcion. Still, Boston will be a big perimeter target for Cleveland, and he should be an additional player aside from Harold Fannin Jr. for the Browns to look to in the red zone.

Boston had 20 touchdowns over the last two seasons at Washington and was one of the top outside wideouts in college football in that span. Rest assured, head coach Todd Monken and company will be looking to get Boston some jump ball opportunities this season, given his length and huge catch radius.

Emmanuel McNeil-Warren could be a playmaker at every level of the defense

McNeil-Warren might have to wait his turn a little bit before regularly being a contributor on defense for Cleveland, but it shouldn't take long. Whether it’s being featured as a big nickel, hybrid safety, or further back in alignment, he could be quite the X-factor for the Browns.

Now, Grant Delpit and Ronnie Hickman (a current restricted free agent) are a nice safety tandem already, and that shouldn’t get glossed over. Even with that being the case, McNeil-Warren’s size, length, and range at 6-foot-3 and 201 pounds could lead to him making an impact pretty early on. He should only get better as he gains experience in Mike Rutenberg’s defense.

McNeil-Warren had five interceptions and forced nine fumbles in his career at Toledo, which is something to keep in mind for how he could make his presence felt as a big hitter and ball hawk.

Austin Barber could emerge as Cleveland’s swing tackle and depth option

Barber could see time for the Browns at both tackle spots, particularly if injuries were to occur to Fano and/or Tytus Howard. Barber proved to be an effective run blocker over the course of his time at Florida, and with his ability to get movement at the point of attack, he could prove to be a solid swing tackle.

The third-rounder could demonstrate his worth fairly early on, especially in short-yardage and obvious running situations. Barber made his presence felt in that regard at Florida, where he appeared in 50 contests in his career, and he was second among all qualified collegiate tackles (of 632) in PFF rush blocking (90) last season.

Parker Brailsford could push for the starting center job

Parker Brailsford is not a big player as far as offensive linemen are concerned, but he is a great athlete. If he impresses in camp and the preseason, he could be a player who ends up with his share of starts at center.

Elgton Jenkins may still be the frontrunner to start at center, but Brailsford is a player who could be a terrific fit for what Monken and company are looking to do in the run game. Cleveland might have a steal in the Alabama product here. It remains to be seen if Brailsford will have his chances this season, but he could be a name to emerge over the course of the offseason and early fall.

Justin Jefferson could flash on special teams and provide linebacker depth

A teammate of Brailsford, Jefferson got his shot over the last two seasons at Alabama to make his presence felt. Jefferson is not likely to slot in much for Cleveland’s regular defense, barring significant injury to the linebacking corps, or to some degree, its safeties.

Jefferson does not have the biggest frame at 223 pounds, and he could seemingly be a potential hybrid player for Cleveland to develop further. But he could be an intriguing blitzer. For his rookie year, Jefferson should be able to make some plays on special teams coverage units. One should keep an eye on Jefferson, though, as he could be a tweener that could flash in the passing game on defense.

Joe Royer could contribute in multi-TE sets and on special teams

Royer did not play much at Ohio State in three years there, but he did show some next-level potential at Cincinnati. Over the course of two years with the Bearcats, he posted 79 catches for 937 yards, to go with seven touchdowns.

Royer will be one of the developmental tight ends in the Cleveland pipeline who could be used in some power packages here and there, and could be a depth option if injuries were to occur. Generally, though, Royer would appear to be a special teams player at points in the season ahead, with some potential work as a blocking tight end or passing outlet on occasion in multi-tight end looks.

Taylen Green could flash in the preseason with his athleticism

It wouldn’t seem realistic for Green to be a regular contributor, given Watson and Sanders being clearly ahead of him in the quarterback pecking order. Green was a sixth-round selection by the Browns as theoretically a project quarterback, and there are areas he has to clean up. Turnovers were a regular occurrence for him at Arkansas, for example, as he had 20 interceptions in his two seasons there.

Despite those concerns, with his 6-foot-6 frame and rare gifts at his size, Green could seemingly be a player the Browns have packages at times for. Green is a heck of a runner and has incredible instincts in that regard, so perhaps he could play at points as a rookie in sub looks in short yardage and the red zone. Time will tell in those aspects, but he could be a fun player to watch.

Carsen Ryan could carve out a rotational role in Todd Monken’s offense

Ryan had a quality season last year at BYU, and came on at tight end in 2025 with 45 catches and 620 yards, with three touchdowns. He could be a player to watch offensively in the preseason from a skill position standpoint, but securing meaningful reps in-season doesn't seem too likely.

Ryan can make things happen following his receptions, though, and as a 6-foot-4, 250-pound player, he moves fairly well in those situations and was previously a running back at UCLA. Cleveland might have something there with him as a depth piece, but as the 248th selection in the draft, it's difficult to project whether his opportunities will come.

This draft class could help the Browns turn the corner sooner than expected

All things considered, this could pan out to be another banner draft for Andrew Berry. He looks to have knocked it out of the park in the past draft with Carson Schwesinger, Mason Graham, Harold Fannin Jr. and Quinshon Judkins, and this 2026 haul could be even better than 2025.

It’s of course going to be up to Monken and the Browns to coach these guys up, though, and as a group, Cleveland has to go out and prove it is ready to turn the corner into relevancy once again. But, if the Browns can put it together, this team could be a winner sooner than a number of NFL fans and media members think.