One former top-5 pick suddenly makes too much sense for the Browns

For years, the Cleveland Browns have struggled to find a franchise quarterback. Every time it seems like the curse is about to end, something catastrophic happens, and their potential savior might not be on the current roster.

Todd Monken hasn't named a 2026 starter yet, and all signs point to Deshaun Watson and Shedeur Sanders battling it out for the QB1 spot. For several reasons, that's far from an ideal scenario for Cleveland.

That's why one can only wonder whether they should've taken a chance on Anthony Richardson. Now that the Indianapolis Colts have officially declined his fifth-year option, they might still want to do their due diligence on him.

The Browns should pursue Anthony Richardson (when the timing's right)

Let's get this out of the way: Anthony Richardson has had a brutal run with the Colts. He struggled under pressure, made poor decisions, wasn't accurate, and the Colts won in spite of him, not thanks to him.

Watching him tap out of a game because he "needed a breather" may have sealed his fate in the locker room, and there were some concerns about his work ethic. Add a freak eye injury to the mix, and it's easy to understand why the Colts have given up on him.

With that said, the same physical traits that made him the No. 4 overall pick just a few years ago are still there. He's the ultimate diamond in the rough, and he might be the most athletic quarterback in the entire league.

That's not to say that the Browns should have gone all-in to trade for him. Acquiring Richardson would have likely forced the Browns to pick up his fifth-year option, which would have been over $22 million fully guaranteed, per Spotrac.

That said, he's definitely a reclamation project to consider as a free agent. The Browns clearly value athletic upside at quarterback, like sixth-round rookie Taylen Green. So why not do the same with, potentially, the NFL's next Cam Newton? Even if it's just for depth, it makes sense.

Dillon Gabriel may not be on the team to start the season, and Green may not make the roster in 2027, at least not as a quarterback. Watson's release has long been scheduled for March of 2027, and the jury is still out on Sanders.

With a new-look QB room that may include a rookie, why not roll the dice on Richardson?