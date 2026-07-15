One season shouldn't define Shedeur Sanders' future in Cleveland

Year in and year out, the discourse around the Cleveland Browns revolves around the quarterback position. Of course, the narrative is mostly negative. Unfortunately, this season has been no exception.

Shedeur Sanders and Deshaun Watson are going head-to-head for the QB1 spot in Cleveland. Even so, most fans and analysts agree that the Browns would have much more to gain by rolling with Sanders, their intriguing young quarterback.

Even if that's the case, Sanders' long-term future with the team is questionable at best. The Browns are expected to select a quarterback early in the 2027 NFL Draft, and while that makes sense for a franchise that's been starving for a franchise QB, it might not be the quick fix fans are hoping for.

ESPN insider Jeremy Fowler recently posted his annual quarterback survey based on a poll of executives, coaches, and scouts. Notably, only three players under 29 — Drake Maye, Caleb Williams, and Justin Herbert — cracked the top 10.

Unlike other positions, quarterbacks usually get better with time, and if the Browns do indeed reset their timeline with a top 2027 rookie, Browns fans should be bracing themselves for a long road ahead.

The Browns can't afford to rush another young quarterback

Not so long ago, teams, fans, and coaches praised patience with quarterbacks. They were seen as long-term projects, blank canvases to mold and develop — even if that meant spending at least half of their rookie deals holding clipboards on the sidelines.

Nowadays, it's all about immediate results. That may work out well for other positions, but not necessarily for the most cerebral and crucial spots in team sports. Mastering the art of playing quarterback is a never-ending journey, and some players just need more time to get the feel for it at the NFL level.

Sanders is by no means a flawless prospect. He's not the biggest, fastest, or most athletic. Still, the same can be said of some of the greatest to ever lace them up, and he does have some of the traits that make a great quarterback.

Regardless of what the Browns decide to do with Sanders, they can't kick him to the curb. If they let him start, they must let him grow through his mistakes for the entire season, regardless of how that may affect the standings. If he shows the slightest sign of potentially being a starting-caliber guy, they must stay committed to him.

Likewise, if they take another quarterback in 2027, they should still keep Sanders around for at least another season, even if it's not as the starter. We've seen some late bloomers break out when given enough time and patience, and the Browns definitely don't want another Baker Mayfield situation on their hands.