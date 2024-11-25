PFF grades from Week 12: Best and worst for Browns
By Ryan Heckman
Week 12 saw the Cleveland Browns give their fans something to be excited about.
In what's been a miserable campaign, the Browns took down an AFC North rival in the Pittsburgh Steelers by a score of 24-19 in the snow and at home. Fans were able to get a break from the misery, for just one night, and there were reasons to be hopeful for the future.
In just their third win of the season, who did the most to help the Browns get the victory? How about the players who didn't do a whole lot, by contrast?
Looking at the final grades from Pro Football Focus for the Browns in this one, let's unwrap both the best and worst from this performance.
Before we get into it, a little caveat: minimum 15 snaps played.
Browns best offensive grades from Week 12
1. Blake Whiteheart, TE (91.2)
Blake Whiteheart only played a total of 10 offensive snaps, but he made one of the biggest plays of the game which certainly played a part in taking the no. 1 overall spot this week. His lone target went for 29 yards and an eye-popping reception in the snow.
2. Jerry Jeudy, WR (86.4)
Jeudy was Winston's favorite target on the night as he caught all six of his targets for 85 yards. Five of his six receptions went for a first down, making those targets all the more valuable.
3. Jameis Winston, QB (86.4)
Purely looking at the box score, without watching the game, one might have had a hard time believing Jameis Winston was one of the top-graded players in this one. But, considering the weather conditions and how many plays Winston made when it mattered most, this grade is justified.
Browns best defensive grades from Week 12:
1. Myles Garrett, DE (90.4)
Some fans might wonder how Garrett didn't earn a near-perfect grade in this game after coming up with a whopping 3.0 sacks (all in the first half). He was arguably the best player on the field all night long.
2. Jordan Hicks, LB (86.0)
If you asked PFF, this was Hicks' best game of the season. He tallied three stops, a sack, quarterback hit and quarterback hurry. Hicks was stout in all aspects of his role.
3. Mohamoud Diabate, LB (84.2)
The Browns' linebackers were great on this night. Mohamoud Diabate ended with four total stops (five solo tackles in total) and played a huge part against the run.
Browns worst offensive grades from Week 12:
Germain Ifedi, OT (36.0)
To no one's surprise, the offensive line graded out as the worst area on the night, with Germain Ifedi allowing four pressures, three hurries, and a sack, all while also being penalized twice.
Joel Bitonio, G (40.2)
You'd be hard-pressed to find a worse single-game pass blocking grade than what Bitonio posted against the Steelers with a measly 3.1.
Browns worst defensive grades from Week 12:
Rodney McCleod, S (29.1)
McCleod played 38 total snaps and only made one tackle, while missing a tackle and grading out horrifically in coverage (29.1).
Sam Kamara, DL (38.3)
Kamara only played 18 snaps, but he might as well not have been out there. He didn't register a single tackle, pressure, hit ... or anything, really.