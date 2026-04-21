Polarizing Browns’ prospect explains why fans shouldn’t worry about his biggest flaw

The 2026 NFL Draft will kick off on Thursday, April 23, and the Cleveland Browns remain one of the biggest mysteries of the first round. While some teams have been letting their cards show, no one really knows who the Browns will select. Cleveland has been connected to several players throughout the pre-draft process, including some of the most polarizing prospects in the draft.

One of those prospects is offensive lineman Monroe Freeling. In an interesting offensive tackle class, Freeling is one of the most intriguing options. Some analysts believe he has the best upside to eventually be a franchise left tackle, but there’s significant concern about the fact that he has only started 18 games in his collegiate career. That makes it hard to project where the tackle will be selected.

Freeling appeared on the Up & Adams show on Monday, and he pushed back against the concern about his lack of experience. Acknowledging that he only has 18 starts, the offensive lineman explained that at Georgia, he spent three years practicing against current NFL players like Mykel Williams, Jalon Walker, and Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins. So while he may not have as many game reps as people want, Freeling believes he got his valuable reps every day in practice.

Georgia OT Monroe Freeling has some words for those doubting his lack of experience in college 👀@FreelingMonroe | @GeorgiaFootball | @heykayadams pic.twitter.com/XvcWuBs6ku — Up & Adams (@UpAndAdamsShow) April 20, 2026

Monroe Freeling says his reps against Georgia’s NFL defenders are his experience

There’s certainly value in lining up against NFL-caliber players everyday in practice, and Freeling probably did get more high-quality reps against his teammates than in games. Still, it’s ultimately up to teams to decide if those practice reps are adequate experience. The way the NFL views that will show up in where Freeling is selected.

Wherever that is, it’s clear that the tackle has promise. At 6-foot-7, 315 pounds, Freeling has the size and athleticism at the tackle position that gets teams excited. That’s why he’s considered a lock for the first round, and was even projected as high as the top 10.

The Browns could take Freeling in the top 10 with the sixth pick, or they could wait to see if he falls to pick No. 24, where Cleveland has a second first-round pick. If the team does ultimately select Freeling, they don’t have to immediately throw him in the starting lineup. The young offensive lineman could get more elite practice work, developing against Myles Garrett, and getting prepared to start.