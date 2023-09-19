2023 NFL Power Rankings Week 3: Browns nose dive, Cowboys dominate again
• Browns fall apart in loss to Steelers
• Baker Mayfield off to a hot start
• Dallas Cowboys might be for real
By Randy Gurzi
Monday night wound up being one to forget for the Cleveland Browns. They dropped their first road game of the year and lost their best offensive player in the process when Nick Chubb was injured.
That means they're in a bit of a free fall heading in
Let's dive right into the Week 3 edition of our 2023 NFL Power Rankings to find out.
32. Houston Texans (0-2)
They were one of the worst teams in the NFL last season and this year, they seem to have the corner marketed. The Houston Texans are 0-2 after losing to the Colts this weekend. Rookie C.J. Stroud did what he could, throwing for 384 yards and two touchdowns but he did a lot of that damage when the game was already decided. He also had to throw it 47 times since they had 52 yards on 26 rushing attempts.
31. Arizona Cardinals (0-2)
For much of the day on Sunday, it looked as though the Arizona Cardinals were going to get their first win of the season. They were up 20-0 at the half and 28-7 late in the third. But their defense simply couldn't stop the Giants in the final 30 minutes. That ended with a 31-28 loss despite Josh Dobbs playing well. Sadly, this might wind up as one of their best performances this season — and it still wasn't enough.
30. Chicago Bears (0-2)
With a chance to steal a win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Justin Fields responded by sealing the win for the Bucs. A late pick-six ended their comeback hopes and they're now off to a 0-2 start. And unless he gets it turned around in a hurry, this could wind up being the last chance Fields gets with Chicago.
29. Indianapolis Colts (1-1)
A win over the Houston Texans might not feel like much but for the Indianapolis Colts, it had to feel good. They saw Anthony Richardson move the ball well and then when he was lost to a concussion, Gardner Minshew showed out. He had 171 yards on 19-of-23 passing, making it look easy. Having said that, they still have a lot of holes to fill but should be happy with this start.