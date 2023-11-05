3 Arizona Cardinals to watch for against the Cleveland Browns in week 9
The Cleveland Browns need to watch these 3 Cardinals as they look to win just their second game of the season against the Browns in Week 9.
The Arizona Cardinals are looking to get their second win of the season as they take on the Cleveland Browns this afternoon at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
The Cardinals will once again be without their franchise quarterback Kyler Murray, putting their trust in 6th-round pick Clayton Tune after trading veteran Joshua Dobbs to Minnesota before the trade deadline.
Here are 3 Arizona Cardinals to keep an eye on as they look to advance to 2-7.
3. Marquise Brown, WR
Due to the absence of Kyler Murray this season, Marquise Brown isn't having the numbers he would like.
Brown currently leads the Cardinals receivers with 416 receiving yards and four touchdowns.
- 8 Games
- 38/69 Receptions (4.8 AVG)
- 416 Receiving Yards (52.0 YPG)
- 26 First Downs
- 4 Touchdowns
With Arizona trading Joshua Dobbs earlier this week at the trade deadline, and Murray still on the injured list, the Cardinals 6th round pick out of Houston, Clayton Tune will get his first career start.
Look for Marquise Brown to try and help his rookie quarterback by moving the Cardinals into Cleveland territory against Denzel Ward and the Browns defense.
2. Marco Wilson, CB
Marco Wilson is on track for the best season of his three-year career, 16 tackles shy of his career-high 58 tackles from last season.
While the young cornerback has a completion percentage of 75.5%, Wilson has only allowed three touchdowns on 37 receptions allowed on 49 targets.
- 8 Games
- 42 Total Tackles (35 Solo - 7 Assisted)
- 37/49 Completeions Allowed (75.5%)
- 564 Yards Allowed (15.2 YPR Allowed)
- 3 Touchdowns Allowed
Look for Wilson to attempt to limit Amari Cooper to under 100 receiving yards and even record his first interception of the year against Deshaun Watson.
1. Kyzir White, LB
Kyzir White is heading into Sunday leading the Cardinals in tackles with 69 total tackles and an interception.
Heading into Week 9, Pro Football Focus has the 27-year-old listed as their eighth-best linebacker in the league.
- 8 Games
- 69 Total Tackles (42 Solo - 27 Assisted - 8 For Loss)
- 2 Sacks
- 1 Interception
- 2 Passes Defended
Look for White to attempt to contain the Browns run game, who are currently second in the NFL with 148.6 YPG this season, and force Deshaun Watson to make mistakes by hurrying his passes.