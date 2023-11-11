3 Baltimore Ravens to watch for against the Cleveland Browns in Week 10
The Cleveland Browns need to watch these 3 Baltimore Ravens as they look to distance themselves further from the rest of the AFC North.
The Baltimore Ravens are hosting the Cleveland Browns this Sunday as they look to complete the season sweep of their AFC North rival. The Ravens are currently on a four-game winning streak and are hoping Cleveland will make it five. Here are three Ravens to keep an eye on this Sunday against the Cleveland Browns:
3. Patrick Queen, LB
Coming off a six-tackle game against the Seahawks last week, Patrick Queen is looking to keep things rolling against Cleveland. Queen has the second most tackles on the Ravens this year with 75 and is tied with fellow linebacker Roquan Smith for most solo tackles with 47.
- 9 Games
- 75 Total Tackles (47 Solo - 28 Assisted - 7 For Loss)
- 3.5 Sacks
- 5 Quarterback Hits
- 3 Passes Defended
Look for Queen to help keep the Browns scoring to a minimum by pressuring Deshaun Watson into making mistakes through the air and keeping the run game to under 120 rushing yards. Baltimore is often able to win thanks to their defense and Queen is a huge reason for their success.
2. Mark Andrews, TE
Mark Andrews is on track to have the most receiving touchdowns and the second-most receiving yards of his career. The Ravens tight end currently has the second-most receiving touchdowns in the NFL with six and needs just four more to tie his career-high 10. He's also coming off a game against Seattle, where he caught a season-high nine passes for 80 yards.
- 9 Games
- 41/55 Receptions
- 477 Receiving Yards (59.6 YPG AVG)
- 25 First Downs
- 6 Touchdowns
Look for Mark Andrews to try to get Baltimore deep into Cleveland territory and be Lamar Jackson’s go-to target. Cleveland has had issues with Andrews in the past so they need to make sure to keep him in their sights all game.
1. Lamar Jackson, QB
Lamar Jackson has consistently been a nightmare for every defense in the National Football League since being drafted in 2018. While Jackson is known as a quarterback who can make big plays happen with his legs, he also has an established passing game, with almost 2,000 yards and nine passing touchdowns through nine games. In last week's matchup against the Seattle Seahawks, he completed 21 of 26 passes for 187 yards with an average yards per reception of 7.2 yards.
He also rushed for 60 yards on ten carries with an average of 6.0 yards per carry. Jackson has already faced Cleveland’s defense once this season, completing 15-of-19 passes for 186 yards and two touchdowns. On the ground, Jackson rushed for 27 yards and two touchdowns. Look for him to attack Cleveland’s defense with his arm and legs again this Sunday.