3 big questions about the Cleveland Browns 2024 schedule
By Randy Gurzi
It's been a few days since the NFL announced their schedule for the 2024 season and while we've had plenty of time to comb through the Cleveland Browns schedule, there are still a few questions. We knew their slate would be tough this year, and they did get a solid bye week in Week 10.
Still, there are a few looming concerns as well as some interesting storylines. Let's dive into those with three questions from the schedule release.
Will the Browns make a statement in Week 1?
In Week 1, the Dallas Cowboys are coming to Cleveland. A 12-win team in 2023, the Cowboys roster isn't as impressive as it was a year ago but they're still a talented team with a legit franchise quarterback in Dak Prescott.
The Browns made a statement with a huge win in Week 1 last year over the Cincinnati Bengals and that confidence stuck with them throughout the year. A win against Dallas could do the same thing, but can they pull that off with all the attention surrounding this one?
Can the Browns handle the AFC elite down the stretch?
To be the best, you have to beat the best. And from Week 15 through Week 18, the Browns will be going up against the best in the AFC.
Nothing about their schedule after the bye week seems fun, not even playing the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 12 and then again in Week 14. But those final four games include the Kansas City Chiefs at home, the Cincinnati Bengals on the road, the Miami Dolphins back in Cleveland, and then a season finale on the road against the Baltimore Ravens.
The Browns have the toughest schedule in the NFL this season and the league did them no favors with this finale. They can either shoot up the standings in their conference or fall completely out of contention. Either way, we'll learn a lot about this team as the year winds down.
Will Nick Chubb miss any AFC North games?
Cleveland is being safe with Nick Chubb as they want to ensure he's 100 percent healthy when he returns to the field. Throughout the offseason, we've heard that he will be ready "at some point" this year but no one knows when.
Looking at the schedule, it's safe to ask if perhaps the league helped the Browns in one small way — they have no AFC North games until Week 7 when the Bengals come to Cleveland.
There's a real possibility Chubb is back by then, and if he starts the year on the PUP, he will be eligible to return. Winning divisional games is key in the NFL and Cleveland might be able to lean on their best player for all six of theirs — something that didn't seem possible a few weeks ago.