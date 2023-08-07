3 Big storylines for Browns in Preseason Week 1 against Commanders
• Fade Cade?
• Tomlinson and who else?
• DTR>Mond?
Browns storyline No. 3: Has DTR surpassed Kellen Mond on the depth chart?
The Browns have a decision to make on their quarterback depth chart and it needs to be made in a hurry. With game reps being at a premium for quarterback development, they cannot afford to delay their decision.
If the coaching staff and front office were basing their quarterback depth chart off their performances in the Hall of Fame Game, then this is a no-brainer. Dorian-Thompson Robinson was clearly the more effective signal caller last Thursday. However, this decision includes more factors than what the fans witnessed play out in Canton.
Obviously how Mond and Thompson-Robinson are performing on the practice field will be a part of the equation, but what transpires in the quarterback meeting room could prove to be the deciding factor.
Ultimately, the team used draft equity on DTR which tells you that his promotion is an eventuality. Additionally, with the new active roster provision that allows for a third quarterback to not count against a team’s gameday roster, getting DTR game ready is a priority.
The Brown’s vision for Thompson-Robinson, when they called his name during the 2023 NFL Draft, was for him to be the team’s eventual backup to Deshaun Watson. A backup with a considerable skillset that fits their system and possesses a starter’s upside. Frankly, it would be malpractice to not give Mond’s game reps to DTR on Friday.