3 Browns who could be cut prior to training camp
The Cleveland Browns have spent this offseason building their roster and filling its holes to ensure that the 2024 season won’t end similarly to last year's Wild Card loss. Andrew Berry and company focused on the team's significant needs in free agency and the draft, selecting two defensive tackles, a guard, a cornerback, a wide receiver, and a linebacker.
With the kind of moves the Browns have been making to become a legitimate contender, some players will no longer have a spot in Cleveland. Here are three players who could be cut before training camp:
Brady Breeze, S
Cleveland signed safety Brady Breeze, the 215th overall pick in the 2021 draft by The Tennessee Titans, earlier this month. Breeze has been with three teams, played in 11 games, and totaled six tackles since coming into the league.
The Browns have five safeties returning for the 2024 campaign who played in 10 or more games last season. While they dealt with injuries last season at the safety position, Breeze’s lack of playing time and injury history is enough to prevent Cleveland from keeping the 26-year-old around as a possible emergency plan.
Chris Williams, DT
Chris Williams is another member of the Browns defense with limited playing experience. The 26-year-old defensive tackle signed to the Indianapolis Colts practice squad as an undrafted free agent out of Wagner College in 2020.
Williams played in 13 games and totaled five tackles with the Colts between 2021-2022. He spent most of the 2023 season on the Kansas City Chiefs practice squad before signing with the Browns in December 2023. With Williams’ lack of experience and Cleveland drafting defensive tackles Michael Hall Jr and Myles Harden, chances of making the 53-man roster look slim.
John Kelly Jr, RB
John Kelly Jr. has had an on-again and off-again relationship with the Cleveland Browns since their first initial signing in September 2020. The Los Angeles Rams initially drafted Kelly in the sixth round of the 2018 draft out of Tennessee. He appeared in eight games with the Rams between 2018 and 2019, rushing for 83 yards and six first downs on 30 carries.
Kelly signed with the Browns in 2020 and has spent most of his time on the practice squad, playing in five games for Cleveland and rushing for just 13 yards on two attempts. With the return of Nick Chubb on the horizon, Jerome Ford’s growth last season, and the acquisition of D’Onta Foreman and Nyheim Hines, Kelly’s time in Cleveland has more than likely come to an end.