3 Browns 2023 NFC opponents who improved significantly in free agency
The Cleveland Browns upgraded their roster this offseason, but so did three of their NFC counterparts they will do battle with in 2023.
Improving the roster was the ultimate goal of the offseason for general manager Andrew Berry and that's exactly what he has done thus far. Trading for wide receiver Elijah Moore was the icing on the cake and a move that many loved.
The additions of defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson, EDGE Ogbonnia Okoronkwo, and safety Juan Thornhill should be upgrades at their positions, especially in Jim Schwartz's defense. Speaking of Thornhill, the former Chief sees a Super Bowl for the Browns in the near future.
Cleveland will have five interconference games as they will take on the entire NFC West and the Chicago Bears, who they get due to both finishing last in their respective divisions in 2022.
Three of those upcoming opponents got significantly better during free agency and can add even further in the NFL Draft. Here are the three NFC opponents of the Browns that got better.
No. 3: Chicago Bears
The Bears finished a lowly 3-14 a season ago, so there was no other option than to go out and improve this roster at all costs. General manager Ryan Poles is off to a fantastic start and got things going before free agency even began as he traded away the No. 1 overall pick in this month's draft.
In return, Chicago received a handful of draft picks and wide receiver D.J. Moore from the Carolina Panthers. Getting Moore in the deal will be significant for the development of quarterback Justin Fields.
Also on the offensive side of the ball, Poles went out and signed offensive lineman Nate Davis, who will help the run game as well as Fields. Speaking of the running game, the Bears signed running back D'Onta Foreman, who will look to replace the production of a departed David Montgomery.
On the defensive side, Chicago signed two linebackers who can be used all over the field and both are 26 years old or younger. Those players are Trumaine Edmunds and T.J. Edwards. This should allow the Bears to be able to control the flow of any game.