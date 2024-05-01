3 Browns draft picks who may not make the 53-man Roster
These 3 rookies don't have a roster spot locked up yet
By Randy Gurzi
2. Nathaniel Watson, LB, Mississippi State (6th round)
The Browns needed linebacker depth and they went for that in Round 6. Considering how late they landed him, it was excellent value as well for Nathaniel Watson out of Mississippi State. The 206th overall pick, Watson stands 6-foot-2 and 233 pounds and is known for being a hard hitter.
He’s considered a throwback linebacker who will make a living stuffing the run and can get after the quarterback when the blitz is dialed up. Over the past three seasons, he’s racked up 35 tackles for a loss with 21 sacks — 10 this past season. He also crossed the 100-tackle mark in each of his final two years with the Bulldogs.
As impressive as all this is, his athletic testing didn’t blow anyone away and there’s going to be more competition than we realize at linebacker this year.
Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, Jordan Hicks, and Devin Bush are the top three guys. Behind them is an underrated Tony Fields II and former undrafted free agent Mohamoud Diabate. In order for Watson to make the team, he needs them to keep six linebackers. Perhaps they do but considering how often they play with three safeties, that might not be the case.