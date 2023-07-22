3 Browns free agent options if Marquise Goodwin misses significant time
If Marquise Goodwin misses time, the Cleveland Browns could still look to free agency to find someone that could potentially stretch the field
By Randy Gurzi
As the Cleveland Browns were reporting for training camp, they ended up getting some bad news. Free agent addition Marquise Goodwin started to feel discomfort in his legs along with shortness of breath.
It was later discovered he had blood clots in both his lungs and legs. He's since been placed on the Non-Football Injury List. While they're still deep at the position, Goodwin was expected to have a role.
3. Julio Jones
Goodwin was never going to be a player that caught 50 passes for the Browns but he was given a $400,000 guarantee due to what he brought to the field — deep speed. With him out, their next best deep threat is Anthony Schwartz and while he's a burner, he hasn't been consistent at all.
That's why it makes sense to look at a veteran who might not be as fast as Schwartz, but can still run crisp routes, get deep, and — most importantly — catch the ball. One player who potentially fits that bill is Julio Jones.
A former superstar for the Atlanta Falcons, Jones hasn't been the same player the past two seasons with Tennessee and Tampa Bay. But he still had his moments with the Bucs, hauling in 24 receptions for 299 yards with two touchdowns.
Jones would also be a good mentor for the younger wideouts on the team such as rookie Cedric Tillman and second-year player David Bell. Each has the potential to be a starter in the NFL and learning from someone such as Jones would be a great player to learn from.