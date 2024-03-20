3 Browns free agents who could still re-sign with Cleveland
By Randy Gurzi
The Cleveland Browns made some news on Tuesday for one small move and one major one. First, they quietly re-signed wide receiver James Proche II, their primary punt returner at the end of the 2023 season. After that, they agreed to an extension for another wideout, Jerry Jeudy.
Recently acquired from the Denver Broncos, Jeudy signed a three-year extension for $58 million with $41 million guaranteed. That’s quite the signing for someone who has never topped 1,000 yards receiving in a single season but they have faith he can reach his potential in their offense.
There will be plenty of time to dissect that move, but for now, let’s look at three remaining in-house free agents that could be retained.
3. Geron Christian, OT
So far in free agency, the Browns signed backup tackle Hakeem Adeniji who has been in the league for four seasons and has 15 starts in 39 appearances. Adeniji could prove to be a decent backup but it wouldn’t be a bad idea to go after more depth at the position — especially considering how many tackles they went through in 2023.
By the time the playoffs rolled around, they were on their fifth and sixth options, which included Geron Christian at left tackle. A former third-round pick, Christian was added in mid-season and started nine games in place of Jedrick Wills. While he wasn’t a Pro Bowl-caliber player, he also wasn’t a liability. They could do a lot worse, so a one-year deal to compete for a spot would be a good move for both sides.