3 Browns players who have already locked up roster spot before preseason Week 1
The Cleveland Browns play their first preseason game this Saturday and it'll be an opportunity for guys who aren't sure things to make the roster show that they're deserving of doing so. The Browns play three preseason games and the starters' playing time throughout typically decreases as the preseason rolls along, giving those bottom-tier players a chance to show what they can do. This will be difficult, as the Browns have a stacked roster.
Leading up to preseason, the Browns have been taking part in training camp and this is where we've seen some unexpected names stand out. When it comes to making the final roster, we know players like Deshaun Watson, Nick Chubb, Myles Garrett, and the big names on the team are going to be on the final roster.
Who are some names that aren't known throughout the league but have done enough to secure a spot on the roster before the first preseason game has even taken place? Let's run through three names.
Giovanni Ricci
Who doesn't love a versatile player? Giovanni Ricci makes this list because he's versatile with the ability to play both tight end and fullback. Ricci joined the Browns over the offseason after a three-year stint in Carolina where he spent time at the two aforementioned positions.
The Browns are getting Nick Chubb back this season and having Ricci, shown in the tweet below bulldozing his way down the field, in front of him to help carve out routes could be a real blessing for the offense. Fullbacks aren't included on every NFL roster these days but with how much the Browns like to run the ball, it'd be smart of them to have one and Ricci looks to be the right guy for the job.
Tight end-wise, Ricci probably doesn't get many (if any) reps there but if the Browns use him at the fullback spot, which is what he's listed as on their website, then it feels like he has a solid chance of making the team.
Siaki Ika
A third-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, Siaki Ika appeared in just four games and played in 35% of the snaps during his rookie season, so it's not the kind of production most would expect from a Day 2 selection.
Ika probably makes the team for a few reasons. First and foremost, he's a former third-round pick and it's not common to give up on third-round picks just one year into their career. The Browns saw enough out of Ika to take him in the third round and they need to give him time to show that he can live up to that.
Another reason Ika is likely making the team is that the Browns need depth on their defensive line and at nose tackle. Dalvin Tomlinson is the starter at nose tackle and Ika is the one coming off the bench should something happen to him. Having plenty of depth can be the saving grace for a team during a grind of a season and could be what makes or breaks the team down the stretch.
Keeping Ika around to rotate in and play in case of injuries would be a smart move for Cleveland. It'll also give them a chance to see if their decision to spend a high draft pick on him was a good one.
Justin Hardee
The Browns added some help on special teams this offseason by bringing in hometown kid Justin Hardee. Last season when the Browns and Jets squared off, Hardee was heard telling then-Browns quarterback Joe Flacco to win his city a championship.
Now Hardee is back in his hometown and the Browns will be grateful to have his help on special teams. Hardee has become known as a special teams ace throughout his career and this past season played 83% of the Jets' special teams snaps.
With Hardee being brought in to help on special teams and aces not being grown on trees, he's more than likely making the roster. It'll be fun to see the hometown kid in action this season.