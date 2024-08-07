Browns 53-man roster prediction ahead of Preseason Week 1
By Randy Gurzi
Preseason Week 1 is here. The Cleveland Browns kick things off with a game against the Green Bay Packers on Saturday, Aug. 10.
There will be two more exhibition games after this culminating in the roster being cut down to 53 players. With that end goal in mind, here’s a prediction for how that roster could look in Week 1.
Cleveland Browns 53-man roster prediction
Quarterback (3): Deshaun Watson, Jameis Winston, Dorian Thompson-Robinson
No surprises here as the Browns stick with the same three QBs seen in most predictions. Tyler Huntley is the odd man out but they’d love to have him on the practice squad if possible.
Running Back (4): Jerome Ford, D’Onta Foreman, Nyheim Hines, Nick Chubb
Nick Chubb might be back earlier than expected, so he escaped the PUP. D’Onta Foreman had an injury scare in camp but it proved to be nothing serious.
Wide Receiver (5): Amari Cooper, Jerry Jeudy, Elijah Moore, Cedric Tillman, Jamari Thrash
David Bell is cut in favor of Jamari Thrash but it’s not going to be easy. The rookie has the talent but Bell is a decent route runner with good hands. Plus, he was a third-round pick in 2022 and Andrew Berry typically gives his higher picks more time.
There could be a major change here if the Browns pull the trigger on a trade for Brandon Aiyuk. They reportedly have the framework done but need Aiyuk to sign off. There's a chance Amari Cooper is sent to the 49ers in such a move — and we'll surely know soon.