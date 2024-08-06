5 Browns to watch in the first preseason game against the Packers
By Britt Gerken
Cleveland Browns football is almost here. The Browns take on the Green Bay Packers this Saturday. With the backups scheduled to play most of the game, let's take some time to get to know 5 players who should have an impact on how the game turns out and could help make their case to make the final 53-man roster.
1. Myles Harden, Cornerback
Myles Harden has a great opportunity in front of him. The Browns' starting nickel cornerback, Greg Newsome II, is currently recovering from hamstring surgery. The hope is that Newsome will be able to play in the Week 1 opener against the Dallas Cowboys, but hamstring injuries can linger.
That makes this game a showcase for Harden. Harden, a seventh-round draft selection this year, is competing to make the final 53-man roster. A solid performance in this game could show the team that he is able to handle the jump from an FCS school to the NFL.
2. Siaki Ika, Defensive Tackle
While Siaki Ika was a third-round draft choice in 2023, his welcome might be wearing off. The big-bodied defensive lineman had an extremely disappointing rookie campaign. He was only able to find the field in five games and was unable to record even one tackle.
The Browns defensive tackle group is one of the most competitive rooms on the team full of depth. The team brought back Shelby Harris and Maurice Hurst this offseason, while also drafting Mike Hall Jr. and signing free agent Quinton Jefferson. The time is now for Ika to show that he belongs on the team.
3. Kahlef Hailassie, Cornerback
Kahlef Hailassie is an intriguing player to keep an eye on. Hailassie was claimed off of waivers from the Kansas City Chiefs last year. The Browns kept him on the 53-man roster the entire year, but he was inactive frequently and only played in two games where he played over 20 snaps defensively.
The Browns have one of the best groups of defensive backs in the NFL. However, injuries happen every year. As mentioned earlier, Newsome is already dealing with an injury and Denzel Ward has never played every game in a season. Hailassie has the chance to prove that he is a valuable depth piece that can start whenever he is called upon.
4. Jamari Thrash, Wide Receiver
Jamari Thrash is another draft selection from this year. He enters a crowded receiver room and is looking to carve out his own role. Thrash has the versatility to play both inside and outside, so he should be able to find his way onto the field often.
In his last year at Louisville, he was able to make several big plays. His production dipped after he broke his hand, but his toughness allowed him only to miss one game. Now that he is fully healthy, he could have a big game that shows why Cleveland drafted him.
5. Javion Cohen, Guard
Javion Cohen is an undrafted free agent from this year's NFL Draft. He played his college ball at Miami (FL) and Alabama. He is used to tough competition and should be able to make himself stand out. Some believe Cohen is the most likely undrafted free agent to make the team.
The Browns have two expensive, aging guards already on the roster. The team already addressed the future for one of the guards with the selection of Zak Zinter this year. Cohen might be able to make the case that he should be the future plan for the other spot.