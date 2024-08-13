3 Browns players whose stock is plummeting after preseason opener
The Cleveland Browns opened up the 2024 preseason on Saturday with a 23-10 loss to the Green Bay Packers. The Browns sat many starters for the opener, including defensive end Myles Garrett, quarterback Deshaun Watson, and wide receiver Amari Cooper.
With much of their reserves seeing playing time, it may be difficult for fans to see how the season will play out. Out of the players fans did see, here are three Browns players whose stock is plummeting.
Tyler Huntley, QB
Browns quarterback Tyler Huntley didn’t have a terrible preseason debut on Saturday, completing six of his nine attempted passes for 41 yards and no touchdowns. While Huntley’s performance against the Packers wasn’t horrendous compared to Cleveland’s 2023 fifth-round selection Dorian Thompson-Robinson, who went 14/18 for 134 yards, Huntley’s roster spot may be in jeopardy.
Jameis Winston is the clear choice as Deshaun Watson’s backup and the most qualified for the job. Browns GM Andrew Berry will have the next two games to decide who will remain with the organization. Dorian Thompson-Robinson will likely be the guy to get the third spot on the roster.
John Kelly Jr, RB
John Kelly Jr’s numbers weren’t horrendous against the Packers on Saturday, rushing for 15 yards on four carries for an average of 3.8 yards per attempt and catching five passes for 19 yards. Kelly Jr’s biggest mistake came at the start of the third quarter after catching a quick pass from DTR and was hit by Green Bay’s Evan Williams and lost the ball on the Packers ' 38-yard line. In a full running back room with Nick Chubb’s return on the horizon, Kelly Jr can’t afford many mistakes if he wants to remain on the active roster into September.
UPDATE: The Cleveland Browns terminated John Kelly Jr's contract on Monday.
Sam Kamara, DE
Sam Kamara remained relatively quiet throughout his 33 defensive snaps, totaling just one assisted tackle in the third quarter. He has been with the Browns organization for the past two seasons, spending most of his time on the practice squad and continuing to battle for an active roster spot.
Kamara will have the rest of the preseason to prove his talents, but for now, his future looks to be that of a reserve player.