3 Browns players whose job is already on the line in Preseason Week 1
By Randy Gurzi
Saturday will be the 2024 preseason debut for the Cleveland Browns as they host the Green Bay Packers at 4:25 pm.
The Browns have a deep roster with very few openings. They're returning the majority of their starters on either side of the ball and have added some depth. There might not be any other team in the league that understands the need for depth as Cleveland does.
Despite losing several starters — and cycling through five quarterbacks — the Browns won 11 games in 2023. That's why it's important to ensure they have talent throughout the 53-man roster. With that in mind, these three players are fighting for their spots as they enter Preseason Week 1 with their jobs already on the line.
John Kelly, Jr., RB
With Nick Chubb, Nyheim Hines, and D'Onta Foreman all inactive, the Browns will head into this game with several backup running backs. With Pierre Strong and John Kelly on the bubble, look for them to get plenty of opportunities to prove themselves. The same will be true for undrafted rookie Aidan Robbins, who has been working out with Chubb this offseason.
If Robbins impresses, and there's reason to believe he will, he might replace Kelly as their top choice for a practice squad back. Kelly has been in Cleveland since 2020, appearing in just five games with two rushing attempts for 13 yards. He's always done well in the preseason but he turns 28 this season and it might be time to find a younger back to develop behind their top options.
Wyatt Davis, G
A third-round pick out of Ohio State in 2021, Wyatt Davis lasted just one season with the Minnesota Vikings. He played in six games and was in competition to start in year two — but wound up being released ahead of Week 1.
Since leaving Minnesota, Davis has had two stints with the New York Giants, one with the New Orleans Saints, and one with the Arizona Cardinals. He appeared in one game for each in 2022 and then spent 2023 on the Giants' IR.
Davis was added this offseason but could be in danger after Cleveland signed Zack Johnson at the end of July. While he technically replaces Brian Allen's roster spot, Jackson is a guard and could push Davis down the depth chart which might mean an early end to his time in Cleveland.
Michael Woods II, WR
A sixth-round pick from Oklahoma in 2022, Michael Woods II has been an intriguing prospect since joining the Browns. He stands 6-foot-1 and 204 pounds while offering 4.37 speed. He also showed off an impressive catch radius during camp as a rookie.
He finished that season with 45 yards on five receptions but couldn't add more in 2023 due to a torn Achilles. While out with his injury, Woods was hit with a league suspension for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy.
Now in his third year, he's buried on the depth chart — more so than ever thanks to the performance of Matt Landers during camp. That leaves him entering this first weekend with his job already on the line.