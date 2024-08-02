Cleveland Browns 2024 preseason schedule: full list of games
By Randy Gurzi
The Cleveland Browns are nearing the end of the first part of their 2024 training camp. They began practicing at The Greenbrier in West Virginia for the second year in a row. Friday, Aug. 2 will be their last day out of state, then they will return to Berea for the conclusion of camp.
Cleveland will have six open practices, with the first on Sunday, Aug. 4. Six days later, they will host the Green Bay Packers for their preseason debut.
The preseason will be a total of three games, concluding with a late game on the West Coast on Aug. 24. Let's take a quick look at their full preseason schedule.
Cleveland Browns preseason schedule
Preseason Week 1: vs. Green Bay Packers, Aug. 10, 4:25 p.m.
Preseason Week 2: vs. Minnesota Vikings, Aug. 17, 4:25 p.m.
Preseason Week 3: at Seattle Seahawks, Aug. 24, 10:00 p.m.
The Browns will have to cut their roster to 53 players shortly after their finale as they prepare to face the Dallas Cowboys in Week 1. Here's a look at their full regular season schedule, which has some tough opponents.
Cleveland Browns regular season schedule
Week 1: vs. Dallas Cowboys, Sept. 8
Week 2: at Jacksonville Jaguars, Sep. 15
Week 3: vs. N.Y. Giants, Sep. 22
Week 4: at Las Vegas Raiders, Sept. 29
Week 5: at Washington Commanders, Oct. 6
Week 6: at Philadelphia Eagles, Oct. 13
Week 7: vs. Cincinnati Bengals, Oct. 20
Week 8: vs. Baltimore Ravens, Oct. 27
Week 9: vs. L.A. Chargers, Nov. 3
Week 10: BYE
Week 11: at New Orleans Saints, Nov. 17
Week 12: vs. Pittsburgh Steelers, Nov. 21
Week 13: at Denver Broncos, Dec. 2
Week 14: at Pittsburgh Steelers, Dec. 8
Week 15: vs. Kansas City Chiefs, Dec. 15
Week 16: at Cincinnati Bengals, Dec. 19
Week 17: vs. Miami Dolphins, Dec. 29
Week 18: at Baltimore Ravens, Jan. 5