3 Browns players whose stock is plummeting after preseason Week 2
The Cleveland Browns once again sat a majority of their starters on Saturday during their 27-12 loss to the Minnesota Vikings, and it was painfully obvious. With two preseason games in the books and the regular season on the horizon, coaches and fans are getting a clearer idea of what the back end of the Browns 53-man roster will look like.
With guys like Dorian Thompson-Robinson and Isaiah Thomas continuing to make their case for reserve spots, these three Browns players saw their stock plummet following the second preseason game.
Ahmarean Brown, WR
The undrafted free agent out of South Carolina was looking for an encore performance of his preseason debut, where he caught two passes for 26 yards, and to keep his name in the back of Kevin Stefanski’s mind heading into the season. Ahmarean Brown failed to bring in his only target on Saturday and finished the afternoon in a worse spot than he began it. The 5-foot-8 receiver could still possibly earn a practice squad role with a standout showing against the Seahawks, but that would require the Tampa native to surpass his performance against the Packers.
Tony Brown II, CB
Tony Brown played 45 defensive snaps on Saturday against the Vikings, allowing three receptions on four targets for 21 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Brown, who was signed as a free agent this offseason to add depth to the cornerback room, also recorded four total tackles and one pass breakup in Cleveland’s loss to Minnesota. Brown gave up a toe-dragging touchdown just minutes into the first quarter to Vikings receiver Trishton Jackson. On the following drive, Brown was flagged for tripping, a 15-yard penalty that led to a Minnesota field goal. Brown allowed another touchdown in the third quarter after a quick goalline dump-off to Malik Knowles in the back corner of the endzone.
Pierre Strong Jr, RB
Pierre Strong Jr played 11 offensive snaps on Saturday, rushing for two yards on three carries and catching a single pass for three yards. Strong has remained extremely quiet this preseason, carrying the ball nine times for 17 yards with a 1.9 yards per carry average and catching three passes for 13 yards through the first two games.
Strong will have the opportunity to make some noise against the Seahawks this weekend, but the third-year back out of South Dakota State will more than likely start the season on the practice squad.