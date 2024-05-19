3 Browns preparing for their final season in Cleveland
By Randy Gurzi
1. Elijah Moore, Wide Receiver
When the Browns traded for Elijah Moore ahead of the 2023 season, they were hopeful he would be a long-term solution at the wide receiver position. In his first season with the team, he wasn't bad at all with 640 yards and two touchdowns on 59 receptions. He also wasn't much of a difference-maker amd didn't stretch the field — Moore averaged 10.8 yards per reception.
That's why they continued to add depth at the position as the Browns traded for Jerry Jeudy in the offseason. They landed the former Denver Broncos wideout and extended his contract, agreeing to a three-year deal worth up to $58 million.
Even with the extended contract for Jeudy, Cleveland will give Moore a shot to prove himself, and in a moment of pure honesty, general manager Andrew Berry would probably admit they would prefer Moore and Jeudy can supplant Amari Cooper — who turns 30 in June. If so, that would give them two young, athletic wideouts to build around.
That's easier said than done though. Cooper continues to play well and became the first player in team history to record 1,000 yards receiving in back-to-back campaigns. Unless he completely falls apart, Moore won't be able to overtake him meaning the veteran will land a short-term extension while Moore will be allowed to test the open market.