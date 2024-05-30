3 Browns who could sign an extension before 2024 season
By Randy Gurzi
The Cleveland Browns have done a great job when it comes to building their roster but the work is never done. Even as they wait to extend their own deals, general manager Andrew Berry and head coach Kevin Stefanski have an eye on the future.
That's why it wouldn’t be surprising to see them attempt to lock up a couple more players before the start of the season. With that in mind, here are the three most likely Browns to sign an extension ahead of the 2024 campaign.
3. Greg Newsome II, Cornerback
It appeared for a while as if the Browns could be looking to trade Greg Newsome II. During the NFL Scouting Combine, there were reports the front office was shopping a “top cornerback,” which was assumed to be Newsome.
Andrew Berry tried to put a stop to those rumors and they ended when Cleveland picked up the fifth-year option on Newsome’s rookie deal. That means he will be with the team through the 2025 season and will make just under $14 million in fully guaranteed money.
The question now turns to whether or not they want to keep him around beyond 2025. If they do, then the best move could be to work out a long-term deal. Doing so would allow the Browns to spread his deal over several years, reducing the hit on the cap next season.
With Denzel Ward already on a premium contract and Martin Emerson doing all he can to earn an extension, the Browns could still decide to keep Newsome for the fifth year of his deal and then let him walk. But the fact remains that Berry has been prioritizing corners since he took the job and might want to keep the trio together.