3 Cleveland Browns on the 53-man roster that won't make it through the year
By Britt Gerken
The Cleveland Browns finalized their original 53-man roster earlier this week. The team has already made a change with the release of quarterback Tyler Huntley and the addition of running back D'Onta Foreman.
This current version of the 53 man roster is likely to see several changes as the year plays out. With that being said, these players are unlikely to be on the final roster at the end of the year.
Pierre Strong, Jr.
The Browns acquired Pierre Strong Jr, last year in a trade with the New England Patriots before the season began. Unfortunately, Strong left the Browns wanting more last year and has done much of the same this preseason. He finished the preseason with 9 carries for 17 yards and added 3 catches for 13 yards.
It's hard to see Strong staying on the roster if he remains this inefficient, especially when considering the Browns will be activating both Nick Chubb and Nyheim Hines at some point this season. Hopefully he can make it back to the practice squad because he does have talent when he is able to put it all together.
Maurice Hurst, Jr.
Maurice Hurst quickly became a fan favorite with his belly rub celebration last year. However, it's extremely unlikely that he is able to stay on the roster the entire season.
Mike Hall Jr. is currently on the Commissioner's Exempt List, meaning he's not on the 53-man roster. When looking at the other defensive tackles on the roster, Hurst is likely to be the odd man out.
Hurst makes the least amount of money. On top of this Hurst has accrued four years in the NFL, which means he wouldn't be subjected to waivers. This likely paves the way for Hurst to join the practice squad and be eligible for game-day call-ups.
D'Anthony Bell
D'Anthony Bell has been a special teams standout. He has been able to fill in on defense on occasion as well. The team currently has 5 safeties on the roster, but also has Kahlef Hailassie who can play corner and safety.
Bell has battled a shin injury for all of training camp. Because of this Bell might not be able to play his best football right away.
The Browns are in a unique situation having 3 special team aces on the practice squad in Justin Hardee, Tony Brown II, and Mike Ford Jr. The team could decide that Hailassie could fill Bell's minimal role on the defense and then promote any of those players to fill in for his role on special teams.
