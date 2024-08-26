Browns initial 53-man roster prediction: Explosive WR left off the team
By Randy Gurzi
NFL teams have until 4:00 p.m. EST on Tuesday, Aug. 27 to trim their rosters to 53 players. The Cleveland Browns wrapped up their preseason late on Saturday (technically Sunday morning by the conclusion) and have some difficult decisions to make.
Here we look at their roster and predict which player will be on their initial 53-man roster.
Quarterback (3):
Deshan Watson
Jameis Winston
Dorian Thompson-Robinson
The only way this group changes is if someone makes an offer for Dorian Thompson-Robinson that blows the Browns away. After his performance in the preseason, that could happen. After Tyler Huntley's performance, they would be content with him at QB3. There could be some intrigue here as Tuesday approaches.
Running Back (3):
D'Onta Foreman
Jerome Ford
Pierre Strong, Jr.
Nyheim Hines - NFI/PUP
Nick Chubb - PUP
Nyheim Hines and Nick Chubb have not yet practiced and there's no indication that they will anytime soon. That's why neither is on the initial 53-man roster but instead, on the NFI or PUP. D'Onta Foreman and Jerome Ford will lead the backfield until they return and Pierre Strong will be a change of pace back. Aidan Robbins and Jacob Saylors should be on the practice squad as well, provided no one steals them away.
Wide Receiver (6):
Amari Cooper
Jerry Jeudy
Elijah Moore
Cedric Tillman
Jamari Thrash
David Bell
Cleveland suddenly has an impressive receiving corps. The top three are set with Amari Cooper, Jerry Jeudy, and Elijah Moore. Even No. 4 seems to be locked in with Cedric Tillman asserting himself as a superior option over David Bell.
MORE: Cleveland Browns 2024 roster cuts tracker: Live updates before NFL deadline
Having said that, the final two spots are up for grabs. Jamari Thrash put a stranglehold on one spot after a great performance against Seattle but another explosive player is let go. Michael Woods II had two touchdowns and while he should be on an NFL roster, the coaching staff trusts Bell a little more, so he makes it over Woods.
Tight End (3):
David Njoku
Jordan Akins
Giovanni Ricci
There's not much drama here. Treyton Welch tried to force his way onto the roster with a strong preseason finale but Giovanni Ricci's ability to line up as a fullback keeps him as TE3 behind David Njoku and Jordan Akins.
Offensive Line (10):
Germain Ifedi, LT
Joel Bitonio, LG
Ethan Pocic, C
Wyatt Teller, RG
Dawand Jones, RT
James Hudson, OT
Nick Harris, C
Zak Zinter, G
Michael Dunn, T/G
Zack Johnson, G/C/T
Jack Conklin - PUP
Jedrick Wills - PUP
Injuries continue to be a concern for the Browns who have Germain Ifedi playing left tackle until Jedrick Wills returns. Dawand Jones is also starting while Jack Conklin is out but some believe that will remain the case.
Zack Johnson is a name that might be surprising but his versatility is what keeps him in town. He played center, guard, and tackle in the preseason giving them someone capable of filling multiple roles. Considering their injury history on the line, that's invaluable.
Defensive Line (9):
Myles Garrett
Shelby Harris
Dalvin Tomlinson
Za'Darius Smith
Ogbo Okoronkwo
Alex Wright
Michael Hall, Jr.
Quinton Jefferson
Isaiah McGuire
There's a lot of talent on the defensive line but two prominent names are missing. One is Siaki Ika, who has yet to live up to his draft status. The other is Maurice Hurst, who might not necessarily be gone.
With Hurst being a vested veteran, they can release him and re-sign him on the practice squad without concern that he will be claimed. That's still a risky move but the performance of Michael Hall, Jr. and the presence of Quinton Jefferson allows them to roll the dice and avoid going thin elsewhere.
Linebacker (6):
Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah
Jordan Hicks
Devin Bush
Tony Fields II
Mohamoud Diabate
Nathaniel Watson
The Browns suddenly have a lot of depth at linebacker. Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah is the star and just landed an extension but they have two capable starters in Jordan Hicks and Devin Bush. Tony Fields is a special teams stud who can play anywhere and they like Mohamoud Diabate and Nathaniel Watson enough to keep both.
Cornerback (6):
Denzel Ward
Martin Emerson
Cameron Mitchell
Justin Hardee
Myles Harden
Khalef Hailassie
Greg Newsome II - NFI/PUP
With Greg Newsome II on the NFI, the Browns keep Khalef Hailassie in his place. He can also help at safety if needed, which is a position where they go thin at first due to injuries. Still, there will be a lot of concern with Newsome out and Denzel Ward dealing with yet another concussion.
Safety (4):
Juan Thornhill
Grant Delpit
Rodney McLeod
Ronnie Hickman
D'Anthony Bell - PUP
When D'Anthony Bell is cleared, he will be on the active roster. Until then, the Browns will likely go into the game with just four safeties on game day. That's why they're comfortable with this group but look for them to add multiple safeties to the practice squad. Tyler Cole and Chase Williams are two names to watch.
Specialists (3):
Dustin Hopkins, K
Corey Bojorquez, P
Charley Hughlett, LS
Cade York was great in the preseason but Dustin Hopkins was never losing his job. The Browns deserve kudos for flipping York for a draft pick though.
They enter 2024 with the same specialists we saw in 2023 which is a good thing. All three players in this group are excellent at what they do.