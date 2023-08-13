3 Cleveland Browns players who stood out on defense against the Commanders
Which Cleveland Browns players stood out on defense against the Washington Commanders? Here are three players (actually four) that fans should keep an eye on as the preseason continues.
By Josh Aul
Overall, wins and losses in the preseason don't matter (though try telling that to a Ravens fan). Teams are rotating depth players, young players, and unknown players to get a better understanding of the capabilities available and how the teams ultimately want to build their 53-man rosters at the start of the season.
As the Cleveland Browns continue through the preseason, here are three players (actually four) who stood out on the defensive side of the ball against the Washington Commanders.
Ronnie Hickman/D'Anthony Bell
How many safeties are the Browns going to keep on the 53-man roster? If the answer is four, then Ronnie Hickman and D'Anthony Bell are making the decision for the fourth safety spot extremely difficult.
Both players are undrafted free agents signed by Andrew Berry, Bell from last year and Hickman this year. In 2022, Bell forced his way onto the roster with his spectacular performances on special teams during the preseason.
He continued his high-level play throughout the regular season, eventually earning snaps on defense when injuries occurred later in the season. He ended the 2022 season with 14 total tackles (12 solo) and even started in two games.
Hickman played three seasons at Ohio State, tallying 157 total tackles, three interceptions, and a sack for the Buckeyes. With every NFL team electing not to use a draft pick on him, Hickman — like Bell last year — is doing all he can to prove the NFL was wrong not to draft him.
Both players had five tackles against Washington. Two of Bell's tackles were solo tackles, and Hickman had two interceptions. Both players were used primarily in the free safety role.
Bell has the advantage over Hickman since he was on the roster last season and proved he should be. But Hickman is making a strong statement for his own spot on the roster. This is one position battle to keep an eye on.
Maurice Hurst
The Browns signed defensive tackle Shelby Harris to pair with Dalvin Tomlinson on the line. But the signing of Maurice Hurst early in free agency seemed to go under the radar for many fans, though we spent a lot of time talking about him on our podcast.
Hurst came into the NFL and immediately racked up 31 tackles and four sacks as a rookie for the Raiders. Injuries have plagued him over his four seasons so far, but when healthy, Hurst is a force to be reckoned with in the trenches.
Against the Commanders, Hurst played 19 defensive snaps and had two tackles and half a sack. On the night, he led the Browns with three pressures generated in the backfield. Though it was a small sample size, it was encouraging to see our projections for Hurst become reality as soon as he stepped on the field for the Browns.
With names like Tomlinson and Harris and the rookie Siaki Ika, it's easy for fans to overlook Hurst. But if you haven't been paying attention to Hurst, now is the time because he will be a pivotal player on Jim Schwartz's defensive line as long as he stays healthy.
Tony Fields II
I gave linebacker Tony Fields II an honorable mention after the Hall of Fame Game with his strong performance against the New York Jets. Now it's time to highlight Fields with another great night against the Commanders.
Fields played on 30 defensive snaps and had four tackles, three of them being solo tackles. He was charged with a missed tackle, but he had three STOPs. According to PFF, a STOP is defined as "a tackles that constitute a 'failure' for the offense." Fields led the entire team in that category Friday night.
And with Jacob Phillips now out for the season with a torn pectoral, quality depth at linebacker is all the more critical. It all depends on how many linebackers the Browns elect to keep, but Fields's performance so far in the preseason is making it more likely the Browns do not sign anyone new to compete for the 53-man roster.