3 Cleveland Browns to watch in Preseason Week 1 against Washington
• Cornerback room could add some depth
• Running back could take over as No. 2
• Rookie quarterback can continue to ascend the depth chart
1. Dorian Thompson-Robinson: Quarterback
Dorian Thompson-Robinson was electric for the Browns in his NFL debut, providing a spark to not only the team, but the stadium which lost power at one point.
The fifth-round pick out of UCLA completed 8-of-11 passes for 82 yards and a touchdown to Austin Watkins Jr. while also rushing for 36 yards on six carries.
DTR even sprung former Bruins teammate Felton open for a touchdown. The block sent Browns' Twitter (or X if you prefer) into a frenzy.
There was a lot of excitement when Berry drafted DTR in the fifth-round of this year's draft, as he has a college highlight tape that is mesmerizing. As he progresses in this league, he could prove to be a viable backup to Deshaun Watson, as the two play a similar style of football.
While there is no quarterback battle for the starting spot, there is one when it comes to who will be the backup and the third man on the roster on Sundays. DTR outplayed Kellen Mond, who got the start and struggled in his time on the field.
Casey Kinnamon of DPD asks whether or not DTR has leapfrogged Mond on the depth chart in one of his big storylines for Friday night's game. After just one preseason game, that appears to be the case, but there is still plenty of time for this battle to heat up.
Joshua Dobbs will seemingly be Watson's backup, but there is also time to for DTR or Mond to surpass him in that regard.
At the end of the day, Thompson-Robinson showed he could have a bright NFL future if he continues to put the work in and progress.