3 Cleveland Browns to watch in Week 18 against the Bengals
These 3 Cleveland Browns are looking to bring their team to 12-5 in the final game of the regular season.
The Cleveland Browns are heading down to Cincinnati this Sunday to wrap up the 2023 regular season against the Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium. The Browns are going to the playoffs for the second time in four years and are looking to end the regular season with 12 wins for the first time since 1986.
The Bengals are fighting to finish the season above .500 for a third consecutive season. Here are three players to keep an eye on as the Browns try to make history by winning 12 games for the fourth time since 1946.
3. Jeff Driskel, QB
Jeff Driskel was signed to the Browns active roster last Friday following their 37-20 playoff-clinching victory over the New York Jets. Driskel, who previously played for three other teams since entering the league in 2018 with Cincinnati and has a career record of 1-9 as a starter, was named the starting quarterback for Week 18.
- 23 Games - 11 Starts (1-9)
- 216/365 Completions (59.2%)
- 2,228 Passing Yards (96.9 Yards Per Game Average)
- 104 Passing First Downs
- 14 Passing Touchdown
- 8 Interceptions
- 73 Rushing Attempts
- 384 Rushing Yards (16.7 Yards Per Game Average)
- 24 Rushing First Downs
- 3 Rushing Touchdowns
If Driskel relies on his offensive weapon to make plays and keeps the ball out of the defense’s hands, the Browns will have no issue securing a 12-win season for the fourth time in franchise history.
2. Ronnie Hickman, S
Many Browns fans were shocked when former Ohio State Buckeye Ronnie Hickman went undrafted this spring but were relieved when the safety found a home in Cleveland. Hickman has racked up 22 total tackles and an interception in his nine appearances this season.
- 9 Games
- 22 Total Tackles (16 Solo - 6 Assisted)
- 3 Passes Defended
- 5/11 Completed Passes Allowed (45.5%)
- 10 Receiving Yards Allowed
- 1 Touchdown Allowed
- 1 Interception
- 1 Defensive Touchdown
Look for Hickman to record four or more total tackles for the fourth week in a row against the Bengals this Sunday.
1. David Njoku, TE
David Njoku’s explosive season continues as the Browns have one final game before the postseason. Njoku, who was named to his first Pro Bowl earlier this week, has catapulted into one of the league’s premiere tight ends in 2023, catching 81 passes for 882 yards and six touchdowns. Njoku currently has the seventh most single-season receiving yards by a Browns tight end in franchise history with 882 and has the opportunity to pass Cameron Jordan (917 - 2013) and even Ozzie Newsome (970 - 1983) this Sunday.
- 16 Games
- 81 Receptions
- 882 Receiving Yards (55.1 Yards Per Game Average)
- 35 Receiving First Downs
- 6 Receiving Touchdowns
Look for him to bring in at least five receptions for 40+ yards and pass Cameron Jordan for fifth place on the Browns' all-time tight end single-season receiving yards list.