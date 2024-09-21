3 Cleveland Browns to watch in Week 3 against the Giants
The Cleveland Browns are returning home this Sunday and are looking to build off their 18-13 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars. This weekend, their opponent is the New York Giants, who are coming in with a record of 0-2.
Cleveland is in a great situation to advance to 2-1 against a team that just can’t seem to find their footing.
That being said, here are three Browns to watch in Week 3 against the Giants.
D’Onta Foreman, RB
D’Onta Foreman saw his first glimpse of action with the Browns last Sunday against Jacksonville. The veteran running back rushed for 42 yards, two first downs on 14 carries, one fumble, and caught a single pass for nine yards. The Giants' defense has allowed the sixth most rushing yards in the NFL through two games with 326, 16 rushing first downs, and one touchdown.
Look for Foreman to carry the ball at least ten times and rush for over 50 yards against the Giants in Week 3.
Grant Delpit, S
Grant Delpit is coming off a big performance Week 2 against the Jaguars, playing 60 defensive snaps, racking up six total tackles, three stops, and allowing two receptions on three targets. Delpit has totaled 10 tackles, and five stops, and allowed four receptions on six targets (66.7 completion percentage) for 36 yards through two games this season.
In Week 3 games, Delpit is averaging three tackles with nine total tackles through three career games. Giants quarterback Daniel Jones has a 52.9 completion percentage against safeties this season, completing 9 of 17 of his attempted passes for 36 yards, one interception, and one touchdown.
Look for Delpit to record atleast five total tackles for a third consecutive game and not give up a touchdown in Week 3.
Jordan Hicks, LB
Since signing with the Browns this offseason, Jordan Hicks has fit right in with the linebacker corps and Jim Schwartz scheme. Last week, Hicks recorded his first sack of the season, along with three total tackles, one stop, and a pass defended.
Through two games, he has totaled ten tackles, three stops, and two passes defended. Hicks is averaging 7.8 total tackles in Week Three games, with 70 total tackles, one sack, one interception, and two fumble recoveries through nine career games.
Look for Jordan Hicks to tally up atleast four total tackles against the New York Giants in Week 3.