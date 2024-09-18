Browns elite defense returns in Week 2 win over Jacksonville
The Cleveland Browns picked up their first win of the young 2024 season, beating the Jacksonville Jaguars 18-13. After suffering a loss in Week 1, some were quick to start asking the question if we were going see the same top-ranked defense. Those questions were quickly put to bed as Browns' defense shut down Jacksonville's offense for most of the game.
Cleveland held Trevor Lawrence and the Jaguars' passing game to 220 yards. Allowing only 14 completions on 30 attempts for a 46% completion percentage. They sacked Lawrence four times, along with having five pass breakups, two from newcomer Jordan Hicks who also contributed in the sack department.
They gave up a couple of big plays, such as a 66-yarder to Brian Thomas Jr., which set up Jacksonville's only touchdown drive of the day. They need to improve in stopping the big splash plays, but other than that, they came to play. The pass defense earns an A for their performance.
Overall, the defense showed up and was key in earning the victory on Sunday. After the Browns offense was forced to punt with 1:56 left in the fourth quarter. Punter Corey Bojorquez pinned the Jaguars on the 2-yard line. On the first snap of the drive defensive end, Alex Wright sacked Lawrence in the endzone for a safety, making it an 18-13 game giving the ball back to the offense and unofficially ending the game.
When the offense was unable to close the game out because of penalties and not being able to stay on the field, it was Cleveland's defense that shut the doors on Jacksonville's hopes.
Final Grade: A-
The defense earns an A- in their victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars. They still need to clean up on some splash plays and give up some chunk runs. They seemed to clean up a lot of the miscues they had against the Cowboys and were able to keep the Jaguars offense at bay for most of the game. They only allowed a singular touchdown on four red-zone trips. Had five passes defended and nine tackles for loss on the day.
Cleveland's defense played well enough to win and was the main factor in closing the game out. Some more turnovers would be nice to see, as once again, we saw a few potential interceptions slip through their fingers, but those will come.
As the season goes on, and if the Browns offense can play some complimentary football, they will continue to be an elite group. Fans do not need to be worried about the lockdown on the lake.