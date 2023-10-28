3 Cleveland Browns to watch in Week 8 against the Seattle Seahawks
These 3 Cleveland Browns are looking to advance Cleveland into a 3 game-winning streak with a victory over the Seattle Seahawks.
The 4-2 Cleveland Browns face off against the 4-2 Seattle Seahawks on Sunday afternoon at Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington.
Cleveland is on the verge of a three-game winning streak with backup P.J. Walker getting the start for the injured Deshaun Watson, while Seattle is looking to win their second in a row.
Here are three players to keep an eye on in their Week 8 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks:
3. Denzel Ward
Cleveland’s lockdown CB1 Denzel Ward will be lined up against Seattle’s DK Metcalf this Sunday.
Ward is coming off a game against the Indianapolis Colts that saw the Ohio State product record four total tackles and his first interception of the season.
Ward has remained a reliable piece to the Jim Schwartz defense, allowing just one touchdown by a receiver he has covered this year.
- 6 Games
- 16/34 Completions Allowed (47.1%)
- 1 Touchdown Allowed
- 18 Total Tackles (15 Solo - 3 Assisted - 1 For Loss)
- 1 Interception
- 6 Passes Defended
- 1 Forced Fumble
DK Metcalf has been a staple of the Seahawks offense since being drafted in 2019 but has gotten off to a less-than-desirable start this year.
Look for Denzel Ward to shut DK Metcalf and the Seahawks passing game down throughout all four quarters this Sunday.
2. Kareem Hunt
Kareem Hunt was the star of the offense in last week's final seconds victory over the Colts in Indianapolis with his final drive touchdown that gave Cleveland the lead.
While Hunt’s numbers aren’t jumping off the page, his veteran leadership and play have spoken for themselves.
- 4 Games
- 32 Rushes
- 103 Rushing Yards (3.2 Yards AVG)
- 3 Rushing Touchdowns
- 5 Receptions
- 46 Receiving Yards (9.2 Yards AVG)
Look for Kareem Hunt to be featured in the Browns offensive plan in a similar way he was against San Francisco when Hunt put up his best numbers this season.
1. Grant Delpit
Grant Delpit has blossomed into Cleveland’s leading tackler this season on a defense that features the talents of not only Myles Garrett but Anthony Walker, Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, and Juan Thornhill.
Delpit is coming off his best performance in last week's victory over the Colts, where he totaled 10 tackles (7 Solo - 3 Assisted - 1 For Loss).
Safeties have been the leading tacklers in three games against the Seahwaks this season.
- 6 Games
- 37 Total Tackles ( 28 Solo - 9 Assisted - 2 For Loss)
- 2 Passes Defended
- 1 Sack
- 1 Interception
- 1 Fumble Recovery
Look for Delpit to continue his season trend of five total tackles a game, with the only game he had below five tackles was week three against the Tennessee Titans, who couldn't seem to get the ball going, totaling under 100 offensive yards.