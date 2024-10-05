3 Commanders to watch for against the Browns in Week 5
The 1-3 Cleveland Browns are looking to get back into the win column for the first time since Week 2 against the Commanders this Sunday. The Commanders want to extend their win streak to four and continue their unexpectedly hot start against a struggling Browns team. With Cleveland’s eighth-ranked defense going head-to-head against Washington’s seventh-ranked offense, this looks like another close game for the Cleveland Browns.
With that being said, here are three Washington Commanders to watch for in Week 5:
Terry McLaurin, WR
Terry McLaurin caught seven of his ten targeted passes for 52 yards, averaged 7.4 yards per reception, four first downs, and a touchdown last week against the Cardinals. McLaurin has brought in 19 receptions for 191 yards, averages 10.1 yards per reception, ten first downs, and two touchdowns this season. McLaurin will be going up against Cleveland’s top-10-ranked secondary, which has allowed just three receiving touchdowns through four games. McLaurin is averaging 3.8 receptions for 49.6 yards in Week 5 games, with 19 receptions for 248 yards and no touchdowns through five games.
2024
- 4 Games
- 19 Receptions (67.9% Reception Percentage)
- 191 Receiving Yards (10.1 Yards Per Reception Average)
- 10 Receiving First Downs
- 2 Receiving Touchdowns
Bobby Wagner, LB
Bobby Wagner recorded 11 total tackles, one tackle for loss, three stops, two hurries, and .5 sacks last week against the Cardinals. Wagner has racked up 38 total tackles, three hurries, one pass defended, and .5 sacks through four games this season. Wagner is averaging 5.7 total tackles in ten career Week 5 games with 67 total tackles and two sacks in ten games. Pro Football Focus has Wagners as their sixth-highest-graded linebacker, with an 83.4 defensive rating.
2024:
- 4 Games
- 38 Total Tackles (24 Solo - 14 Assisted - 5 For Loss)
- 14 Stops
- .5 Sack
- 1 Pass Defended
- 3 Hurries
Jayden Daniels, QB
Jayden Daniels completed 26 of his 30 attempted passes for 233 yards, averaged 7.8 yards per attempt, 15 passing first downs, one touchdown, an interception, and rushed for 47 yards, averaged 5.9 yards per carry, three first downs, and a touchdown on eight carries last Sunday against the Cardinals. Daniels has an 82.1 completion percentage through four games, completing 87 of his 106 attempted passes for 897 yards, 45 first downs, three touchdowns, and one interception. Daniels has also rushed for 218 yards, 18 first downs, four touchdowns, and three fumbles on 46 carries this season. The Commanders offense’s 382.3 yards per game average is the sixth-most in the NFL, while Daniels' 8.5 yards per attempt is tied for third-highest in the NFL with Anthony Richardson and behind Brock Purdy and Sam Darnold.
2024:
- 4 Games
- 87/106 Completions (82.1%)
- 897 Passing Yards (224.3 Yards Per Game)
- 45 Passing First Downs
- 3 Passing Touchdowns
- 1 Interceptions
- 46 Carries
- 218 Rushing Yards (4.7 Yards Per Carry)
- 18 Rushing First Down
- 2 Fumbles
- 4 Touchdowns