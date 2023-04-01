3 current Cleveland Browns players that are on the bubble for the 2023 roster
The Cleveland Browns have addressed many weaknesses so far this offseason. While that's a great thing, it means that some players are at risk of being off the team as soon as training camp concludes. Both sides of the ball and special teams needed major upgrades if this team wants to make the playoffs.
The Browns made it a point to upgrade at two specific positions; wide receiver and defensive line. More weapons are always needed on offense and the defense collapsed several times last year which contributed to losses.
Andrew Berry has done a lot of good for the Browns since he took over as general manager, but some of his draft picks have underperformed. A few of them are on the bubble to make the 2023 roster.
Tommy Togiai - Defensive Tackle
Andrew Berry has drafted a defensive tackle every season since he took over in 2020 and not one of them has hit. Maybe the worst of the three is Tommy Togiai out of Ohio State. He hasn't seen the field much, but when he's taken snaps, he's been one of the worst defensive tackles in the NFL.
Togiai posted a 37.3 PFF grade in 2022 and got absolutely bulldozed by offensive linemen when he was on the field. With the signings of Dalvin Tomlinson and Trysten Hill, and the emergence of Perrion Winfrey at the end of 2022, Togiai could find himself out of a job quickly in Cleveland. Look for him to be cut or put on waivers and brought back to the practice squad in 2023.
Demetric Felton Jr - WR/RB
Another Andrew Berry draft pick falls on the bubble for 2023. Demetric Felton Jr has flashed a few times, but he hasn't been as consistent as the front office would have hoped to this point.
He was a day 3 draft pick so he may simply need more time to develop, but the problem is time is running out for him to make the team and contribute. He has to be able to get on the field, and with the moves made so far, he has his work cut out for him.
Felton falls in the category of most likely being on the practice squad in 2023, but a team could snag him if he ends up on waivers. After catching a touchdown in his 2021 rookie year, he only had 5 targets and 2 catches in 2022, all while posting a 50.8 Pro Football Focus grade.
Anthony Schwartz - wide receiver
Perhaps the most overall disappointing draft pick by Andrew Berry, Anthony Schwartz is the final player that is in danger of not being on the Browns roster in 2023. Players picked in the top 100 are expected to contribute at some point for their team, but Schwartz has done next to nothing since he was drafted in 2021.
Schwartz was brought in for his world-class speed, but he's proven to be more of a track star than an NFL wide receiver. He has struggled with drops, injuries, and having the mentality to play in the league. His best bet is to make the team and contribute on special teams, but that will still be challenging considering the Browns have brought in multiple wide receivers via trade and free agency.
There's still a small chance he makes the team, but it is most likely the end of the Schwartz experiment in Cleveland.