3 dream Browns trade targets this offseason
Here are three players who would be dream trade targets for the Cleveland Browns in 2024
By Randy Gurzi
If the Cleveland Browns are going to take their next step following an 11-6 campaign that ended with a disappointing loss in the Wild Card Round, they might need to get aggressive. The good news is that they’ve had no problem doing this in the past, landing Deshaun Watson, Amari Cooper, and Elijah Moore over the past couple of seasons via trade.
This year, they’re going to have to work to get under the salary cap — but some moves can be made to free up plenty of space. That should allow them to round out their roster which will include looking at any free agent or trade options out there. Here, we look at three players who could be on the market that would be dream targets for the Browns.
3. Jonathan Allen, DT, Washington Commanders
This past season, the Washington Commanders decided to part ways with both Chase Young and Montez Sweat. They were focused on added draft capital rather than extending their current players as they aimed for yet another rebuild.
Now with Dan Quinn taking over as the head coach, they might continue to shed salary to load up on draft picks and build the roster to Quinn’s liking. If that’s the case, the Browns should be calling to see if Jonathan Allen might be available.
A first-round pick in 2017, Allen has spent time as a defensive end and 3-tech tackle. He’s recorded 382 tackles and 39 sacks so far in his career and has two years remaining on his deal. He’s expressed frustration with the franchise and could use a change of scenery. For Cleveland, he would be a great fit for Jim Schwartz, although they would need to work on his contract since he’s due more than $20 million in each of the next two years.