3 Free agent defensive tackles the Browns should add before training camp begins
There are still several defensive tackle free agents that the Browns could target before they meet for training camp at the end of the month
By John Suchan
The Cleveland Browns have had a good offseason, especially in adding depth for several positions on the defensive side of the ball. However, one area of the defense still has questions about it because while there does seem to be depth, most of the players in this group still have questions tied to them. That group is, of course, the defensive tackle position.
Cleveland went out and made a good move by picking up veteran Dalvin Tomlinson. He'll definitely be a starter and game-changer from Week 1. They also signed a six-year veteran Maurice Hurst and a five-year veteran Trysten Hill. However, both have had injury concerns and Hill has had his maturity questioned as well.
In the draft, the Browns added Siaki Ika from Baylor. He comes with a lot of promise but had his lesser moments too while playing for Baylor. Cleveland's defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz is hoping that Ika turns out to be a stud and helps the team shut down the run game of their opponents.
The Browns have Jordan Elliott, Perrion Winfrey, and Tommy Togiai all returning this season. However, none of these players have established themselves as any more than a rotational player at best.
The questions for the Browns revolving around the defensive tackle spot have to do with the fact that after Tomlinson and maybe Elliott, how is the team going to manage the rest of these players?
One solution may be to still go out and pad the depth at this spot and there are several free agents still there that could help. Let's take a look at three possible players at this important position.
3. Browns to pursue Shelby Harris
Shelby Harris has been in the league since 2014 and while he didn't have a great start to his career, he has been very good for the Denver Broncos and Seattle Seahawks.
When the Broncos traded for quarterback Russell Wilson last offseason, they sent Harris to the Seahawks. Over the past six seasons, Harris has racked up 247 tackles and had 23.5 sacks. He's tallied 39 tackles for losses and hit the quarterback 50 times. He's been a good run stopper too and that experience would help this Cleveland defensive line.
According to Pro Football Focus, he graded out at a 73.2 which is very good and better than most of the Browns current defensive tackles. He was ranked 30th overall in solo tackles with 30 this past season compared to other defensive tackles in the NFL.
He wouldn't likely cost that much either if the Browns were to be interested. He was making $9 million a year on his previous contract but now that he's aging, at 31 years old, that price tag would be a lot less.