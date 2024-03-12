3 free agents no one is talking about the Browns could add at a bargain
The Browns could still add some affordable, but effective help
By Randy Gurzi
After one day of tampering, the Cleveland Browns have added just one outside free agent (Jordan Hicks) and retained a couple of their own guys — Maurice Hurst and Za'Darius Smith. They've seen some of their players leave, including Sione Takitaki. Several of their rumored targets have left the market as well.
Players such as Christian Wilkins never made sense considering the contract he got but they were expected to check on Jacoby Brissett, who signed with the New England Patriots. That puts Joe Flacco and Jameis Winston in the spotlight as two targets to back up Deshaun Watson.
There are also rumors they're interested in running back Zack Moss and defensive tackle D.J. Reader. But if the price tags continue to get out of reach, here are three players the Browns can sign that don't seem to be getting any attention. And we start with one in-house player who needs to be re-signed immediately.
3. Corey Bojorquez, P
It's easy to take a punter for granted but the Browns should know better than this with Corey Bojorquez. Signed in 2022, Bojorquez has been a weapon for this team for the past two seasons. He's continually kicked the defense out of a potentially poor position while averaging 49 yards per punt for the Browns.
Bojorquez has even shown off his incredible power with a long of 76 yards in 2022 and then 73 yards this season. He's also gotten better at pinning offenses deep, rather than just depending on his strength to kick the ball as far as he can. Monday would have been the best time to extend Bojorquez but Tuesday is the second best time.