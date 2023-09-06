3 keys to victory for the Cleveland Browns in Week 1
The Cleveland Browns can open up their 2023 season with a win over rival Cincinnati Bengals with these 3 keys to victory.
1. Deshaun Watson keeps his Composure
Deshaun Watson had time to shake off the rust at the end of 2022 and all of this year's training camp and preseason. Watson looked sharp in his preseason starts going 8/13 for 104 yards and one touchdown.
Browns GM Andrew Berry spent this past offseason surrounding Watson with even more talent than he had in 2022, acquiring Elijah Moore, Marquise Goodwin, and drafting Cedric Tillman in the third round of the draft.
Watson needs to stand tall in the pocket, take advantage of Cincinatti’s underdeveloped secondary, and connect with his speedy receivers on the long ball or hit his big-bodied tight ends in the red zone.
If he can focus on moving the ball seamlessly and trust his offensive line, Cleveland will head into week 2 with a divisional victory.