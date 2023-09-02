Deshaun Watson has earned the Cleveland Browns trust
Deshaun Watson was one of five players named as a team captain, showing the Cleveland Browns have trust in him despite his past issues
By Randy Gurzi
What a difference a year makes for Deshaun Watson.
At this time last year, he was preparing to start an 11-game suspension and the Cleveland Browns were going to start Jacoby Brissett while he was out. 12 weeks later, he took over and was able to play in six games — with mixed results.
Watson led the Browns to a 3-3 record but this year, they've been building the roster around him. They've added some playmakers at wide receiver in Elijah Moore, Cedric Tillman, and Marquise Goodwin while also maintaining more of a commitment to the pass.
So far, he's looked comfortable in the preseason and it's clear his command of the offense has earned the trust of the team. That was proven when Watson was named one of five team captains.
Watson joins Joel Bitonio on offense while Anthony Walker, Jr. and Myles Garrett are the defensive captains. On special teams, it will be Charley Hughlett, the long snapper who has been with the organization since 2014.
Compared to last year, four of the captains are the same. The only change is Nick Chubb, who gives way to Watson.
Browns putting their faith in Deshaun Watson despite checkered past
Naming a player captain definitely shows faith in a player but this should be no surprise — even with Watson's past.
The Browns not only traded three first-round picks and a third-rounder for Watson, but they also paid him $230 million fully guaranteed. When they made the trade, head coach Kevin Stefanski and general manager Andrew Berry tied their reputation to Watson. They will either succeed or fail based on what he does for Cleveland.
That's why it makes sense they've continued to make him the face of their offense. The more comfortable he is, the more likely he is to succeed. And the more likely they are to succeed.