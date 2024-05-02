3 moves left for the Cleveland Browns following the 2024 NFL Draft
With the draft behind us, here's what's next for the Cleveland Browns
By Randy Gurzi
With everyone still checking out the tape on the newest members of the Cleveland Browns, the front office has gotten back to work. They picked up the fifth-year option for Greg Newsome and signed another veteran by agreeing to terms with Brian Allen.
They’re focused on making sure 2024 is the best season possible and that should include making these three moves as well as we prepare for offseason workouts to begin.
3. Open up talks with Amari Cooper
Trading for Jerry Jeudy was a savvy move and even though his contract felt inflated, it was easy to see why the Browns paid him just under $20 million per season. Others who have broken out are securing much more and while Jeudy isn’t in the same conversation as A.J. Brown, one 1,000-yard campaign (and he’s come close before) could have changed his pay drastically.
Yes, it was a gamble but it was a calculated one. Now, they need to do the same with Amari Cooper.
The first receiver in franchise history to ever go for 1,000 yards in back-to-back season is entering the final year of his deal. He will turn 30 before this season and has dealt with some nagging injuries but overall, he’s proven to be a capable WR1. What Cleveland doesn’t have is a young player to take over for him — Jeudy is a WR2 at best, although he can be a very good WR2 across from Cooper.
Perhaps his age and the injury at the end of 2023 would open Cooper to a team-friendly deal that adds a year or two to his deal. That will buy them more time to find a long-term replacement while keeping their offense moving.