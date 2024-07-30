3 players who are already cut candidates at Browns training camp
With Cleveland Browns training camp officially kicking off in West Virginia Thursday, the Browns (and fans) are beginning to get an idea of where players could fit in the 53-man roster.
The obvious starters, such as Myles Garrett, David Njoku, and Denzel Ward, undoubtedly have concrete spots on the roster. Still, many fans are looking forward to seeing where the newest additions and younger players land on the depth chart.
Here are three Browns players who are already cut candidates at training camp:
DyShawn Gales, CB
The Cleveland Browns signed DyShawn Gales following the 2024 draft as an undrafted free agent out of FCS South Dakota State. Gales appeared in 64 games for the Jackrabbits, racking up 154 total tackles, 11.5 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery, 30 passes defended and nine interceptions.
Gales is entering a loaded cornerback room in Cleveland and, according to Pro Football Focus, the sixth-best secondary in 2024. The 24-year-old has the opportunity to secure a practice squad spot at training camp, but an active roster role is a long shot.
Charlie Thomas III, LB
The Browns signed Charlie Thomas III as an undrafted free agent in 2023 out of Georgia Tech. Thomas was waived prior to the 2023 season and signed with the Browns practice squad. Thomas was signed to the active roster for three games during his rookie season, totaling just two tackles.
This offseason, Cleveland signed veteran linebackers Jordan Hicks and Devin Bush and drafted Nathaniel Watson out of Mississippi State in the sixth round. With Thomas coming off a rookie season spent mainly on the practice squad, the former Yellow Jacket will likely end up there for a second season.
Pierre Strong Jr, RB
The New England Patriots took Pierre Strong Jr. out of South Dakota State in the fourth round of the 2022 draft. Strong was traded to the Browns in August and saw his most action on the field following Nick Chubb’s injury, rushing for 291 yards and a touchdown on 63 carries, but ultimately took the backseat to Jerome Ford, who secured the RB1 position, and Kareem Hunt.
Between Nick Chubb returning this season and the off-season addition of D’onta Foreman and Nyheim Hines, Pierre Strong Jr will likely become a preseason cut casualty to make space for a veteran back.