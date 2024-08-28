3 players Browns should attempt to claim on waivers
By Randy Gurzi
The Cleveland Browns set their initial 53-man roster on Tuesday, which will be anything but final.
As is always the case, the roster will be fluid as players are moved up from the practice squad, lost to injury, or simply let go.
Those changes could begin as early as Wednesday as teams can claim players prior to noon on August 28. If the Browns were interested in adding more talent, here are three names they could consider putting in a claim for.
Jackson Carman, OT
A second-round pick out of Clemson in 2021, Jackson Carman never lived up to his status with the Cincinnati Bengals. Still, he has plenty of talent and can play guard and tackle.
With injuries being an issue on the offensive line for Cleveland, Carman is a player they should consider bringing in.
Princeton Fant, TE
With just two tight ends on the roster (David Njoku and Jordan Akins), the Browns need to make a move. They're likely bringing Zaire Mithcell -Paden and Treyton Welch back via the practice squad. They could also look to waivers and add someone such as Princeton Fant.
The cousin of Noah Fant, Princeton was signed by the Dallas Cowboys as an undrafted free agent out of Tennessee in 2023. He appeared in two games as a rookie but only played special teams.
Fant stands 6-foot-2 and 235 pounds and is capable of playing tight end and fullback, similar to Giovanni Ricci who was lost to an injury in the preseason. Fant had four receptions for 18 yards in the preseason, which isn't much but his versatility makes him worth a look.
Daijun Edwards, RB
Cleveland currently has just two running backs (Nick Chubb and Nyheim Hines are on the inactive list) so look for them to make a move. The obvious will be with D'Onta Foreman, a vested veteran who won't be exposed to waivers. He was likely released with the agreement that he would be re-signed to the practice squad and eventually brought back up.
If they wanted to look elsewhere for help, Daijun Edwards could be an option.
After racking up 881 yards and 13 touchdowns for Georgia, he went undrafted and signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers. He was hurt by his 4.71 time in the 40-yard dash but with the Steelers, he continued to prove he's a solid runner. Edwards had 37 yards and a touchdown on seven attempts but was let go. He's not likely to be a featured back but he could find a role in the NFL.