3 players who robbed the Browns blind in 2023
These 3 players made a lot of money in 2023 but hardly delivered for the Cleveland Browns
By Randy Gurzi
No team wins the number of games the Cleveland Browns did in 2023 while dealing with so many injuries unless they get help from players deep on the depth chart. That's been the case for a team that's about to start their fifth different quarterback. They're also on option No. 4 and 5 at offensive tackle while undrafted free agent Ronnie Hickman is playing out of his mind at safety.
All of this has helped them enter Week 18 with their playoff spot locked up. Having said that, there are a few players who didn't live up to expectations this year. Here, we look at three players who essentially robbed the Browns in 2023.
3. Jordan Akins, TE
During the offseason, the Browns decided to bolster the backup tight end spot as they agreed to terms with Jordan Akins. A former teammate of Deshaun Watson with the Houston Texans, Akins signed a two-year deal worth $3.9 million. He wound up with a guarantee of $1.73 million.
His rapport with Watson had him being considered a sleeper to watch this offseason but even when Watson was under center, Akins was a forgotten man. He now enters the final week of the season with just 12 receptions for 108 yards. And 46 of those yards came over the past two weeks.
After recording five touchdowns for the Texans in 2022, Akins has yet to get in the end zone for the Browns. There's a good chance he will be a cap casualty since they can save $2 million by releasing him in the offseason. Even if they go this route, they will wind up paying him nearly $2 million for very little production.