3 potential roster cuts the Cleveland Browns should target
• Former 3rd Round pick at DT
• Veteran kicker feels like the way to go
• A young RB falls victim to the numbers game
By Randy Gurzi
1. Michael Carter, RB, New York Jets
Yes, Cleveland added Pierre Strong in a trade with the Patriots and while he has talent, he also has just 10 career rushing attempts so that might not be the final move they make at running back.
Instead, they could look to add more depth — especially since we're not sure how healthy Jerome Ford is right now. And it would make it even more likely if the right fit fell to them, which could wind up being Michael Carter.
A fourth-round pick out of North Carolina in 2022, Carter has been solid when called upon. He had 639 yards and four touchdowns as a rookie and then added 402 yards and three more touchdowns in 2022. He did see his efficiency drop last year but the offense as a whole was a mess — and Cleveland knows this since they were all-in on adding Elijah Moore.
Heading into his third season, Carter is even further down the depth chart since Breece Hall is healthy and the Jets signed Dalvin Cook.
They also have rookie Israel Abanikanda, meaning Carter could be on the way out. If so, he would be a far better option for the Browns than either Felton or Kelly and might even push Jerome Ford — who has yet to prove he can stay healthy, let alone hold down the RB2 spot.