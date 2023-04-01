3 quarterbacks the Browns should consider in the 2023 NFL Draft
With Deshaun Watson under center, the Cleveland Browns have their No. 1 quarterback figured out. What they don't have is a guaranteed No. 2.
Currently, Josh Dobbs and Kellen Mond are the only options they have. Dobbs has the upper hand but still doesn't have anything guaranteed. He's also under contract for just one season.
That's why it could make sense for general manager Andrew Berry to go after a rookie in the upcoming 2023 NFL Draft. They won't be using any selections before day three but there still could be some interesting options including these three names.
Browns QB prospect No. 3: Aidan O'Connell, Purdue
A pure pocket passer, Aidan O'Connell isn't a player who is going to do much at all with his legs. That would be quite the change from Watson, or even Dobbs, who are both rather mobile. However, the Browns are looking to become a more pass-heavy offense and O'Connell has experience in a pro-style offense.
Over the past two seasons, O'Connell threw for 3,712 yards with 28 touchdowns followed by 3,490 yards with 22 touchdowns. He was much better in 2021 but he also lost David Bell before the 2022 campaign as one of his top targets went to the Browns in Round 3 of the 2022 NFL Draft.
Another area where O'Connell could struggle is with the deep ball. And while Cleveland has been working harder to get speed in their offense, they've also made sure their deep threats were well-rounded.
Amari Cooper, Donovan Peoples-Jones, Elijah Mitchell, and Marquise Goodwin are all good route runners that can do damage in the short to intermediate area, which is where O'Connell would have success.