3 recent NFL roster cuts that could interest the Browns in 2023
The Cleveland Browns already added a few players who were released by opposing teams but there are a few more that should pique their interest
By Randy Gurzi
The Cleveland Browns were very active leading up to the deadline for naming the 53-man roster. They traded Josh Dobbs ahead of their preseason finale and then traded for Pierre Strong to fortify their backfield.
If that wasn't enough, they also signed P.J. Walker and Alex Leatherwood to their practice squad and also claimed Kahlef Hailassie from the Chiefs off waivers.
However, making all those moves doesn't mean they should be done. Instead, the Browns could continue to strengthen the bottom of their roster if they were to go out and try to land these three players who were cut earlier in the week.
3. Jabril Cox, LB
The Dallas Cowboys have one of the best defenses in the NFL so when they release a player, it might be worth giving them a look.
Heading into the season, they made an interesting decision to go very thin at linebacker and that meant they were cutting Jabril Cox. A former star at North Dakota State, Cox went to LSU for one season before turning pro.
He was selected in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL Draft but has struggled to play on the base defense in Dallas. He's been behind players such as Micah Parsons, Leighton Vander Esch, Anthony Barr (in 2022), and now Damone Clark — so it's not as if he was beaten out by just anyone.
Cox was also signed to the Washington Commanders practice squad, so other teams see his value.
But being on the practice squad means he can also be signed away. If Cleveland decided they wanted a safety with plenty of experience on special teams that is also strong in pass coverage, it might be worth giving him a call.