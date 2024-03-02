3 running backs who should have caught the Browns attention at NFL Combine
Which RBs did enough to raise their stock with the Browns?
By Randy Gurzi
Nick Chubb should be on the Cleveland Browns roster in 2024. General manager Andrew Berry has said he wants him back and while the front office would like to lower his cap hit, it seems incredibly unlikely the two sides won't find common ground.
That doesn't mean Cleveland shouldn't add a running back in the 2024 NFL Draft.
Chubb, who tore his ACL and MCL, might not be ready to go by Week 1. Even when he does return, there has to be some concern that it might take a while for him to be the player we remember. Considering the struggles Jerome Ford had in his place, adding a rookie to help navigate this is a necessity.
Before the NFL Scouting Combine kicked off, the Browns likely had a few running backs on their radar. Now after watching the incoming class put their athleticism on display, these three should definitely be on the short list of potential selections for Cleveland.
3. Braelon Allen, Wisconsin
Even before the combine, Braelon Allen should have been on the Browns' wishlist. Allen is a bulldozer who ran for 3,494 yards in three seasons with the Badgers and has youth on his side. Allen comes into the draft at just 20 years of age, and won't turn 21 until January.
He's also a massive human being, heading into the combine at 6-foot-1 and 235 pounds. Despite his size, he moved well on Saturday, proving he's more than just a big back who will be hard to tackle.
Allen would be a great fit on this roster due to his strength and consistency as a runner. His age is another bonus since he could be a weapon for them for many years to come.